Beloved Maltese Steakhouse Is Bringing Its Signature Smoky Dishes To Your Doorstep

Sciacca, one of Malta’s most beloved and cherished steakhouses, is taking its smoky menu on wheels with a whole new express delivery service. Meat lovers are going to melt over this… Introducing Sciacca Express!

Sciacca has opened up a new concept in St Julians, Sciacca Express, bringing its aromatic smoky blend of high-quality meats to your doorstep with the launch of its new delivery service offering everything all their signature inhouse dishes and more.

Let’s take a look at the menu to see exactly what meat lovers can dig into… It starts with a delectable range of ciabattas, baguettes and grain rye bread containing a mix of smoked pork belly, smoked brisket slices, shredded confit rabbit, lamb and so much more…

Yes, the fragrances of the signature American smoker, brought together by the temperatures emitting from its different wood types, transports from the very warmth of the kitchen to your plate – leaving an explosion of flavours in your mouth. And yes, there are vegetarian alternatives too with grilled halloumi cheese and other hand-picked vegetables to perfectly pair with their signature Sciacca dishes.

As a matter of fact, Sciacca Express offers all its meat variations in the form of ciabattas, melts and even salads.

Just take a look at these various melts, including this delightful lamb wrap.

You can even order by weight too for a big family meal with Sciacca Express willing to prepare its 18-hour cooked oak and applewood brisket, as well as its 9-hour cooked oak and cherry wood pork belly, ranging from 500g to 2kgs – just make sure to pre-order the day before!

If you’re all smoked out, fear not – because Sciacca Express is also ready to serve its selection of pulled rabbit, pulled duck and their ever-so-delicious signature fried buttermilk chicken brioche with gochujang sauce.

The menu alone is enough to make your stomach rumble, which is why it’s probably time you picked up the phone and started placing your order for tonight by calling Monique on 79286730 or Michael on 99116153. The best thing is, if you order more than €25 worth of food from Sciacca Express, you’ll get it delivered for free to these locations: St Julians, Pembroke, Sliema, Madliena, Buġibba and St Paul’s Bay. On the other hand, if you live in St Julians, you can just pick up your order from the restaurant itself – but you’ll probably end up eating it by the time you get home. And for those of you asking, yes, Sciacca Express is also on Bolt and Wolt and your quarantine life will be complete. Tag a meat lover!