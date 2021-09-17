WATCH: Meet Malta’s Property Veteran Who Doesn’t Believe In Luck But Hard Work

Like the fast-paced and frenzied action of Formula One, those who work in the real estate industry have to always be prepared. It’s something that Bernard Mangion, director of Ben Estates, firmly believes in… and he once aspired to become an F1 driver. The reputable and prolific real estate firm has become a household name across the islands, but sales tricks or a booming property market aren’t the keys to success when it comes to climbing to the top in the property market. Here are six things Meet The Boss learned about life and running a successful real estate company from a veteran in the field.

1. Be prepared If Ben had to stick with one life motto, it’s to be prepared. After years in the industry, the seasoned director knows how to take a no/yes and has developed the situational awareness and skills to adapt to whatever may come. 2. Every day is a new day The key to success is starting afresh every single day. For Ben, that encapsulates an attitude of never giving up and seizing every opportunity that comes your way. 3. Follow your dreams When he was younger, Ben wanted to be an F1 driver, but soon showed itself to be unachievable. As long as you have realistic goals and dreams, then you should follow them with all your heart. The Ben Estates director was met with many hard decisions in life, like whether to franchise or not but by following his dream and vision, the company pulled through and has evolved into the powerhouse it is today.

4. Time is money Do you know when people tell you to take things slow? Well according to Ben, that’s not wise. At the end of the day, time is money, and while taking things step-by-step is important, we live a short life, meaning it’s time to shift things into fifth gear. 5. It’s not luck, it’s hard work The biggest business myth is that luck is a deciding factor. Everyone has luck, but good performance and results are a byproduct of hard work and there’s no replacing that. Make your own luck, work hard. “The more no’s you get, the closer you are to a yes,” Ben said. 6. Business can be an addiction… …but that means that a work-life balance is all the more important. Ben is ready to take his first two-week break in 13 years this summer. Business can become an addiction but it shouldn’t be the case. A work-life balance is important and the experienced veteran knows that more than anyone else. Tag someone who needs these pearls of wisdom in their life!