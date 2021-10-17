WIN: Your Next Juicy Getaway From Malta Is Hidden In Your Fruit Bowl

Ever wondered which destination would be the perfect vacation spot for you? No matter if you want to vacay on the beach or go on an adventurous holiday, we will reveal the perfect destination for you, paired with the perfect Bifrutas drink. All you need to do is tell us your favorite fruits and/or flavours in the quiz we have created down below. Don’t worry, the questions are super simple and the quiz is a quick one.

We can’t really jet you off to your dream vacation, but we can give you the chance of winning €60 worth of Pascual products!

This box of prizes includes their delicious BiFrutas juices together with some other Pascual goodies. The BiFrutas flavours available are Tropical, Mediterranean, Pacific, and Paradise. These four flavours had landed on the Maltese Islands back in 2001 but they have gotten a revamp for their twenty-year anniversary.

Here’s how to win Head on over to our Facebook page Find this article post Tag a friend in the comments section of the post… And that’s it!

BiFrutas are reintroducing their four classic flavours with added juice and milk. Pascual Bifrutas Original is now back to it’s original taste from 2001! Pascual has kept the product free of preservatives, dyes and sweeteners and they have also reduced up to 40% of added sugars that were found in the first iteration of the original four flavours.

Take it slow in the Tropics First up, meet the Tropical BiFrutas juice which is filled to the brim with exotic flavours which will instantly transport you to the sunniest and sandiest beach of your dreams. Picture this: you’re lounging around on a deckchair, strutting your stuff in your brand new swimsuit and sunnies. But, something’s missing, you need a drink in your hand. The tropical flavour has the perfect blend of mango and pineapple which will complete your ultimate beach day.

Explore the Mediterranean If lounging around isn’t really your style, you can head out to explore the deep blue sea with all of your friends. Whether you’re diving, snorkelling, or just going out for a swim, you need to keep yourself hydrated and energised. That’s where BiFrutas’ Mediterranean flavour comes in! It’s jam-packed with vitamin C which will keep your immune system in check whilst you are having the time of your life. The blend of oranges, apples, and carrots will satisfy your tastebuds whilst keeping you ready for adventures all day long.

Pass through the Pacific Craving a vacation but you just can’t put your finger on where exactly? Take a second to slow down and think with the Pacific juice. The unusual mix of apple, kiwi, grapes, limes, and oranges will help you clear your mind and reach that inner state of peace. The pacific flavour will take you further than aeroplanes can.

Party in Paradise Calling all party animals whose sense of Paradise looks like strobe lights and DJ sets. Just take a sip of the Paradise juice and the refreshing taste of melon and watermelon will instantly teleport you to the party of your dreams. Dancing the night away takes up loads of energy, so make sure you keep sipping on the Paradise drink to give yourself some extra vitamin C.

If you still want a taste of paradise without leaving your couch, BiFrutas has got you covered. These milky juices can be found across all leading supermarkets and grocery stores. Pascual Bifrutas also has a ‘Natural’ flavour which is 100% natural, perfect for every day. Try all the flavours you can get your hands on in Malta now. #Bifrutas #EnjoyMixing The convenient packaging makes these juices perfect to grab one and just go, making it feel like you’re on vacation even when you’re just sitting at home. Tag someone who should try this drink!

