WATCH: Convenience At A Click – This Birkirkara Shop Makes Stationery Stress A Thing Of The Past

Back to school season is quickly approaching, which means parents all over Malta will be looking for a reliable, one-stop-shop for all their school needs. Looking for a school bag, book cover or a new pencil case? Shop4All is about to become your new favourite go-to store. With all types of stock available to meet your education needs, Shop4All has developed a strong reputation with parents who know that they can trust the young team’s products and service.

Back To School | Shop4All From notebooks and school bags, to sharpies and calculators, and so much more… all delivered straight to your door 😁 ✏️ Posted by Lovin Malta on Friday, August 27, 2021

Based in Birkirkara, Shop4All covers everything from lab coats to arts and crafts and even school and personal reading books, aside from all the stationery of course. And whether you are in Birkirkara or not makes no difference – you can shop online and collect in store or enjoy their free and fast delivery with any orders over €40 in Malta or €50 in Gozo. Even easier – and perfect if you are tight on time – is the fact that you can simply send in your list of wanted items and they’ll prepare everything for you – talk about convenience!

Aside from all the awesome items, Shop4All also offers a number of services including laminating, printing, binding, book covering and applying waterproof labels.

They’ve even got a special offer for all Lovin Malta readers.

If you are planning on sending your wanted school item list for them to take care of, you’ll get an extra 10% off on school bags when using the code “LovinShop4All”. Simply include it with your order and enjoy better prices. And the offers don’t end there – spend €100 and you’ll get a €20 voucher or spend €50 and you’ll get a €5 voucher to spend in their Birkirkara shop.

Whether you are looking for a specific item you can’t find anywhere else, need to restock on your entire school item list ahead of the scholastic year beginning or just want to stock up on some good books, Shop4All may be exactly what you are looking for. Tag someone who absolutely needs to get their school items in order ASAP!

