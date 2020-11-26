Black Five-Day Frenzy! Get Your Fashion Fix At These Six Stores In Malta

With the state of things this year, some might’ve thought Black Friday would be cancelled. But fret not, the shopaholic’s favourite day is still happening in 2020, so much so that it’s been turned into five days of fantastic deals starting today and ending on Monday! And with Christmas just around the corner, this Black Friday week is the perfect time to get your shopping out of the way before the festive rush in December. So fashionistas, listen up and get your credit cards ready because ’tis the season to get spending. Here are six stores to get your fashion fix at. 1. Morgan

Hailing all the way from Paris, Morgan offers quintessentially French and feminine clothing. It’s a perfect place to snag a gorgeous outfit for the holiday season – whether it’s for you or your favourite women. This Black Friday week, Morgan is offering 25% off all its stock, while some rails already have 50% off. Check them out in Mosta, Sliema or Valletta.

2. Promod Do you find yourself drooling over French fashion but don’t know how to get that signature style? If that’s the case, Promod is your new go-to place for designer-inspired clothes and accessories from the homeland of chic women. If you head down this week, you’ll be able to snag some classic pieces 20% cheaper. Parfait! Head over to one of their five locations across the islands: in Valletta, Ħamrun, Sliema, Mosta or Gozo. 3. Matalan

The UK-franchise is a family favourite – and with good reason. Matalan is known for its awesome deals on fashion and homeware that aren’t too harsh on your wallet. Whether you’d like to stock up on affordable knitwear, a bold new piece for your home or cosy nightgowns for the whole family – they’ve got something for everyone. And if you really want to make the most of your money this shopping season, Matalan is offering 20% off on all stock as well as up to 50% off on a good selection of items for Black Friday. You’re welcome. Check out Matalan in Sliema, Fgura, Valletta, Birkirkara and Qormi as well as online here 4. Mothercare

Here’s something for mothers – or maybe your kid-bearing friends. Mothercare is your one-stop-shop for all things baby and kids: from adorable clothing to innovative toys and maternal accessories you know you’re in expert hands with Mothercare. So if you’d like to treat yourself or someone you know to some baby-friendly gifts, Mothercare is offering up to 50% off on selected lines for the occasion. Check them out in Sliema, Fgura, Birkirkara, Gozo, Valletta as well as online here 5. Miss Selfridge

If you’re looking for presents for that super stylish friend or family member but find yourself scratching your head – Miss Selfridge is the answer. The fashion-forward store is offering 25% off all their racks for Black Friday week, so be sure to take the time to scour their racks then. Find Miss Selfridge in Sliema, Valletta, Mosta and Gozo.

If you’re looking for the latest fashion trends at super affordable prices, then be sure to check out George. What’s more, this store is also slashing their already budget-friendly prices with 25% off on all items and up to half price on selected items for Black Friday! Whether you need to stock up on some basics, new kicks for your kids or something for the man in your life – they’ve got it all. Head down to their stores in Paola, Ħamrun, Qormi and Gozo.