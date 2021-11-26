Don’t Get Hangry As This Black Friday Weekend Wolt Is Offering 20% Off

Black Friday is back again, and you know what that means. Deals, discounts, offers, and a whole lot of people fighting over that one scarf that’s half off. Escape the hustle and bustle that Black Friday brings with it and benefit from discounts where it really matters. Wolt have an amazing 20% off deal across seven delicious categories. Let’s have a look at what they have in store for you! 1. Breakfast Fit For Royalty

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Treat yourself to a breakfast that is simply fit for royalty at commoner prices! 20% off Java, BRUVV, and so many other breakfast options means you will have some hearty breakfast in no time. 2. The Perfect Pizza Party

Don’t you just love it when the sauce, cheese, and crust come together perfectly in a beautiful marriage resulting in the most mouth-watering pizza? The only thing better than the perfect pizza is when you don’t have to make it yourself. 3. Bodacious Burgers

Beefbuds, BlackPaw and who knows how many other burger joints have popped up around the island. Each with its own unique twist, where will you go to satisfy your burger cravings? 4. Lovely Lunches

Being stuck in the office is no fun, but lunchtime rolls around soon enough. Add some pep in your step and treat yourself to a lovely lunch delivered straight to your door thanks to Wolt. No matter if you’re in the mood for some succulent chicken pieces or a fresh salad, you don’t need to look any further. 5. Amazing Asian Cuisine

Black Friday’s discounts make it the perfect time for you to try out different cuisines. Always wanted to try a poke bowl? Or maybe you want to see what the whole bao bun hype is? Try out something new thanks to Wolt’s deals. 6. Damn Good Drinks

Rounding off the night by sipping on some rose sounds sublime. You don’t need to remember to restock your home bar, as with one swipe you can have all the drinks of your dreams right in front of your doorstep. The cheeky discount also comes in handy when you just want to kick back and relax. 7. Decadent Desserts

No meal is complete without the perfect sweet treat to close off the experience. From decadent waffles to the quirkiest shakes, you’ll find the perfect sweet treat in no time.

If you still want to treat yourself to something nice, the retail outlets found on Wolt also have many different offers currently active to celebrate Black Friday. This Black Friday, escape the crowds and cuddle up on your sofa with some delicious dinner of your choice. The only thing better than a sale is a food sale! With these seven different categories all having a 20% discount, you are sure to find something delightful for you to try. Tag someone who loves take-away!