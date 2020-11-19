Exclusive Italian Menswear Brand Lands In Malta As Part Of New Sliema Shopping Hub

For the first time ever, the highly-respectable and popular Boggi Milano has opened shop at The Point in Sliema, showcasing its elegant line of clothing fitting for the fashion-inclined fellas out there. Considered to be one of the most important brands in the pantheon of men’s fashion, the exclusive Italian brand also forms part of a bold series of new stores that are occupying a special space at The Point – set aside for the Dizz Group family’s top brands.

Boggi Milano is renowned for balancing elegance and aesthetics with a practical approach to meeting the needs of men all over the world. With special attention to detail and quality, the brand has cemented itself as one of the finest fashion brands to come out of Italy to exclusively cater to the male demographic. And despite its exclusivity and prestige, Boggi Milano has proven to be an attainable and popular cosmopolitan brand, producing menswear suitable for any and all occasions. From high street to everyday wear…

The store has you sorted for the winter season, with a range of puffer jackets to jumpers.

Prepping for a fancy day out, or looking to class up your act for a wedding? Boggi Milano has those boxes ticked too!

The Italian elegance makes its subtle and tasteful appearances throughout the entire clothing line…

Don’t forget about Boggi Milano’s range of accessories, including footwear too!