This Contemporary Brazilian Brand Has Just Hit Birkirkara And Here’s A First Look

Malta’s fashion game has seriously stepped up in the last decade, with countless European brands landing on the island. But if you’re looking for something new, one of Southern America’s hottest brands has just opened its doors in Birkirkara. Fashion junkies and style icons, say hello to Colcci! It’s one of Latin America’s most influential brands and offers an unparalleled taste of the latest in Brazilian fashion. Now, Maltese shoppers get to add some southern style to their wardrobes. Here’s all you need to know about Colcci. 1. It’s a world-respected franchise.

Colcci is a renowned name in the world of quality garments, with presence in 15 countries, 102 and over 1,800 fashion stores across the globe. You’ll recognise familiar faces from their seasonal campaigns, with top Brazilian models like Alessandra Ambrioso and Giselle Bündchen, Victoria Secret model Candice Swanepoel and even American actors Ashton Kutcher and Paul Walker. 2. It’s got all the hottest trends in fashion.

Consider Colcci your new go-to stop for the freshest pieces in town. They’ve got everything from unisex streetwear, casual fits for any occasion, iconic jeans, shoes and some statement pieces for nights out. Nice! 3. It’s got something for both men and women.

Who says fashion is just for women? While Colcci hits the mark for women’s clothes, their top-notch men’s selection means you or a special man in your life can be catching looks with the latest Brazilian drip. 4. It’s got your festive outfits sorted.

‘Tis the season to get dressed up, people! Forget your usual high street brands this year, Colcci has got you sorted. Be daring with this head-turning golden dress or go classic with an off-shoulder crushed velvet top. Perfection. 5. It’s just opened it’s doors this month!