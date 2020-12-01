If You’re A British National Living In Malta, You Need To Re-Register By 2021

So – you’re a strapping British person that decided to give up orderly queues, decent traffic and constant rain to soak up the sun and island-life of Malta. However, let me interrupt your glorious Maltese beach-loving, pastizzi-living life to remind you: it is essential you get your documents in order as soon as possible! This is because the UK has left the European Union, so you’ll have to re-register for a residency permit if you plan to stay.

In order to stay on the sunny isles, you’ll need the new e-residency card. It’s your lifeline for rights protected within the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement, so be sure to sort your documents out before it’s too late. But fret not oh tea-drinking friend! It’s a relatively straightforward procedure, just be sure to get it all done before 30th June 2021. Help! I want to stay in Malta – what do I do next? Whether you’re a permanent resident, just moved here or already have a residency card, if you’re a UK national, you’ll need to re-register for residency in line with the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement to keep on living legally in Malta.

If you have a residency card, you should receive a letter from Identity Malta by the end of the year, informing you of the need to reapply. The letter will give you all the details of the process involved, including when, where and what documents to bring. If you haven’t received a letter, be sure to call Identity Malta’s Msida branch, which takes care of Withdrawal affairs before the 18th December. Also, you can check out all the details on Identity Malta’s Facebook page

What if I don’t have a residency card? If you’ve been living on the islands for three or more months but have not registered for residency or if your residence is expired, be sure to contact Identity Malta about your case on [email protected]. “It’s hugely important for UK nationals living in Malta to take action now: re-register your residency with Identity Malta, and obtain the new residency card. Please do seek out information about applying, and tell your friends and neighbours to register before 30 June 2021” explained the British High Commissioner to the Republic of Malta.