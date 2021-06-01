Hello Buġibba! Leading Sports Betting Group Open New Outlet In Malta

One of Malta’s leading sports betting and gaming groups has just expanded to a whole new locality! Meridianbet, who are established in 18 countries across Europe, Africa and Latina America, have nearly 1,000 professional outlets around the world – and they’ve just opened a new one in Buġibba. This makes it the fourth store Meridianbet have opened on the island. They have officially landed in Buġibba, just in time for summer, no less!

Here’s everything you need to know about the new shop. It’ll be open between 11am and 11pm, and in addition to sports betting, they’ll also be offering options like casinos or slots for players to jump in on. Due to the ongoing pandemic, it is still not possible for people to sit inside and play slots – but that could change soon as the island begins removing more and more measures. You can find it at 85, Triq il-Gandoffli (or at 85, Triq il-Qroll on Google Maps).

And if you haven’t yet visited their other three outlets, you can find them at the below addresses: 184, Triq is-Santwarju, Haż-Żabbar 174, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann 42, Naxxar Road, Birkirkara

Meridianbet has been going from strength to strength lately. As a Maltese company always looking out for its customers, the betting site always has great promotions and offers rolling out regularly, which makes their games all the more fun to play. And with their newest outlet in such a popular and bust locality, it seems like there’s more opportunity than ever to win! Don’t forget that you can also register and bet from the comfort of your own home.

