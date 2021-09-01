Busier Than Ever! Malta’s Catering Icon Is Opening In The Heart Of Sliema And We’re Buzzing

Is there a more iconic duo than Busy Bee and delicious coffee shop treats? We doubt it. Malta’s catering icon is opening in the heart of Sliema and we can’t wait to visit! Nestled at the bottom of the emblematic Strand Towers, Busy Bee’s Sliema outlet will be the latest addition to the oft-visited seafront, occupying a corner that’s well-loved by locals and visitors alike.

Its official opening date remains under wraps, but the iconic Busy Bee logo has already been plastered across the new site while the rest of us remain buzzing for its doors to open. It’s set to stake a claim to becoming the must-visit spot along the Sliema seafront and promises to be the place to get breakfast, lunch, specialty coffee and tea, after-work drinks, and anything in between. They’ve even been busy at work to ensure all dietary requirements have a selection of tasty treats, so that nobody misses out on the fun. So whether you’re a coffee-lover, foodie, or love a good cocktail – Busy Bee’s Sliema outlet could just be the new spot that’s perfect for you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Busy Bee Malta (@busybeemalta)

Busy Bee is a staple of the Maltese coffee shop scene. Busy Bee is a family business which set up shop in 1933, and with the 4th generation getting involved, it’s showing no sign of slowing down. Right at the heart of Maltese catering tradition, their bakes, coffees, and ice creams have delighted the nation for almost 100 years as well as providing catering for functions, weddings and events. And while Busy Bee’s kannoli are some of the best on the island, they are also expanding the offer of their already successful specialty coffee project including exciting new flavours and different method of extractions, as well as a brand new specialty tea project, guaranteed to add a little pep to your Sliema walk. Details on the design are slim – but it’s set to be a modern rethink of Busy Bee’s amazing outlets. What we do know for sure is that you’ll be able to enjoy outdoor catering, making this the perfect spot to enjoy some people-watching in the sunshine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Busy Bee Malta (@busybeemalta)

The well-loved coffee shop that’s a household name in Malta has already conquered Msida and Mrieħel; now it’s extending its reach to Sliema and we cannot wait for it to open! And don’t worry if you can’t pick up your Busy Bee fix from their outlets; you can also get a slice of that traditional goodness at home with the help of their online service or Wolt. Get ready, Sliema. A household favourite is hitting your shores and we’re counting the minutes till those doors open.

Are you excited for Busy Bee’s new outlet?