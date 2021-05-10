5 Ways This Maltese Course Can Kickstart Your Career In Finance

Finance has long been one of Malta’s strongest industries, and the ACCA is where the adventure begins for most hopefuls. Now, the road to getting qualified and experience just got a whole lot smoother, thanks to EY’s learning centre. Listen up budding accountants, you need to know about EY360. Accounting giant EY wanted to transform the way young people move forward in the industry, and EY360 is the result of that dream. As the name suggests, it’s a 360° immersive ACCA course, merging teaching and hands-on experience together… with a full-time job waiting once you complete the course. Awesome! So what exactly is EY360, and why is it so great? Well, as for the what, it’s a fast-track ACCA programme powered by the Academy of Business Leaders you can get in just around two years. As for the why, here are at least five reasons why you need to get yourself into EY360. 1. It’s being offered by one of the world’s ‘Big Four’.

When it comes to the accounting world, four mega-firms rule supreme. If you really want to make it in the industry, you’re best off familiarising yourself and networking within these circles. Being one of those of the four giants, EY is a global organisation of member firms in more than 150 countries, so virtually every corner of the earth. If that’s not a way to properly kickstart your career in accounting, then I don’t know what is. 2. It’s all in-house, baby!

EY could very easily send prospects to ACCA and pay for them, but they’re instead doing their EY360 programme entirely in-house. This doesn’t only ensure that you train with the best in the industry, but that you also end up with full-time employment with them once you’re ACCA-qualified. In other words, you’ll be trained by the best, raised for the best and employed by the best. It’s just that simple. 3. Ongoing support really means ongoing.

It’s in everyone’s interest that you succeed at EY360, which is why every student is given dedicated, ongoing support from start to finish. As EY Malta’s Country Managing Partner Ronald Attard aptly said: “We are very proud of this development programme which will provide ongoing support to help grow students’ strengths, maximise their opportunities, and have a lasting impact. The key to EY360 is that the student’s goals are placed at the heart of the programme.” 4. You’ll have your ACCA in no time.

Sure, there are certain ways of getting your ACCA qualification quicker than others, like enrolling as a full-time student. But then you’ll miss out on learning the tricks of the trade in real life. The combination is what makes this programme is so great. EY360 is a varied mix of both theory (learning) and practice (experience) in one programme, meaning the time is slashed to just around two years. By the end, you’re qualified and experienced. It’s a win-win. 5. But speed doesn’t cut EY360’s quality.

Just like other ACCA courses, each module in EY360 offers a mandatory exam. After passing, you’ll receive a personalised certificate including full CPE credits (NBA). No buts. No conditions. Just an actual qualification and a full-time job, acquired in a shorter time frame than ever before and with one of the biggest companies in the industry.

So what are you waiting for? If you’re an accounts student and you’re ready to make your finance dreams a reality, this is the perfect opportunity to kickstart your career. For more information on EY360 and to sign up, contact [email protected] Good luck! Tag an accounts student!