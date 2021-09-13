The 7 Stages Of Getting An iGaming Job In Malta 

Applying for a new job is always a tricky affair. Between deciding whether the job is actually right for you and also making sure you stand out from the rest of the competition, you want to make sure you’ve got all your bases covered. This is especially the case if you’re looking to start a new career as an iGaming customer support agent. Jobs in the industry are highly sought after but the reality is that many applicants often lack an understanding of how the industry works – an essential prerequisite for being effective within the role. Luckily, there’s a free online course which will most definitely give you the leg up you need to get that job! It will give you some insight and support to help you through the 7 stages of absolutely nailing iGaming customer support in Malta. Let’s walk through them:

1. The exploration phase It normally starts with an exploration phase where you familiarise yourself with the industry you’re hoping to call your own. This often includes many questions about whether the industry is the right one for you, and whether the nature of the job aligns well with your personal characteristics. You’ll need to determine whether you enjoy problem-solving, for example, and whether you have the soft skills required – being a good listener, empathy etc – to be effective in the role. This phase is crucial because it forms the basis upon which you’re likely to make your decision. As such you’re going to want to make sure that the assumptions you’re basing yourself on are accurate.

2. The job hunt Having decided that this is the path for you, the next step is to start looking for jobs. While experience is always a plus, most companies are happy to accept people with no experience for entry-level positions. This is great because it means everyone has a chance of getting the job (especially if you speak a foreign language). The flip side is that there are likely to be more people applying for the same position, making it essential for you to stand out from the rest.

3. The interview Once you submit an application that is accepted, you’ll obviously need to sit for an interview where you’re likely to be proposed a number of hypothetical problems you would need to suggest solutions for. It isn’t exactly rocket science, but if you’re new to the industry, this is likely to be challenging since you won’t have a good enough understanding of the underlying nature of most problems and how to go about solving them. It is obviously something that you will learn with time, but it’s always better for you to have gained some familiarity before walking into that interview room.

4. The first day Assuming you’ve been deemed to be a good fit and offered a job, you’ll then need to go through the process of training. This will see bombarded with industry jargon and acronyms for the first few days as you silently nod as you wonder how it is that you’re expected to learn so much so quickly. While most companies will train you for every aspect of the job, how quickly you learn will to some extent depend on your willingness to go beyond what you’ve been taught to understand the broader picture. Each of these steps can be made easier or more difficult, depending on how well-prepared you are.

5. The first problem and the first win You’re unlikely to be thrown into the deep end on day one, but once you’re trained, you’ll have to start dealing with real-world problems that need solutions. While training will cover practically all of the possible scenarios you might have to deal with, dealing with an actual scenario will always be challenging especially at the beginning. Making sure your first problem is also your first win is essential, both for your own confidence in the job, but also to signal to your superiors that you’re one to watch.

6. The learning curve The first few months on the job are likely to be quite taxing, mainly because of the steep learning curve involved in becoming proficient at the job. This is arguably the most important phase in the whole journey because it is the one that separates the haves from the have nots. A significant number of the people working at the higher levels of the industry started off in roles such as customer support agent, but quickly showed that they have what it takes to progress further. How you progress through the learning curve phase will determine your own confidence in job going forward, and will indicate to your superiors how reliable an employee you are.

7. Finally being in the know It’s been a long journey but you’ve made it. You’ve got a great salary, a great house, great everything. Now you just need to worry about what kind of catering to choose for your yacht party!

Your fast-track to success Casino Guru’s course ‘iGaming Customer Support Essentials‘ covers material essential for each of these stages and, in addition to improving your chances of getting hired, will also ensure that you’re able to progress faster within your role. The course is divided into four main segments, which will equip you for every stage of the journey to becoming a successful customer support agent. The course starts off with an overview of the online gaming industry – how casinos work, the most popular games as well as the role of a customer support agent.

You’ll then cover the most common topics and queries you’ll have to deal with if you were to actually land the job. This can be anything from issues with deposits and withdrawals to principles of responsible gaming, gambling addiction, account verification and Know Your Client procedures. Finally, the course will also cover the metrics that will be used to judge how you’re faring in your new role as well as a final test about the material covered.

If you’re seriously looking to move into the iGaming industry as a customer support agent you need to stop everything you’re doing and sign up for this free course. Leave nothing to chance and make sure you’re the best-positioned candidate to land the job of your dreams with Casino Guru. Tag someone who needs to read this