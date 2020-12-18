WATCH: Malta-Based Company Teams Up With Top UK Football Club For Sick Trickshot Video
We all love watching football trickshot videos online but this one will leave you stunned with the level of tekkers on display.
Casumo, one of Malta’s leading iGaming companies, has teamed up with Reading FC to bring you this Christmas Challenge and it has us wondering why they didn’t feature on Malta’s Got Talent.
These footballers put on a show with some precise passes and incredible trick shots, including mouthwatering kick-ups with their phones, that would take the ordinary footballer a lifetime to land.
Casumo wanted to treat its football fans this Christmas by challenging the Reading players with three different scenarios, the split pin challenge, the accuracy-test and the fan giveaway.
It’s Casumo’s way of bringing the wow factor to your home this Christmas… but don’t go knocking on their door if you end up breaking your mum’s favourite vase trying these!
Casumo’s Christmas commercial caters to all the sports fans out there and is a fresh and original way of spreading the cheer in their own unique way.
In fact, the whole company is pretty unique and that’s reflected in their marketing strategies which have brought you this cool and magical trick shot video.
That’s because the Malta-based company prides itself on cultivating a fun and conducive culture with a foundation in local creative minds.
At Casumo, setting up the right environment is key because it provides the perfect platform for employees to run wild with their imagination.
That’s how you end up with incredible Christmas Challenge videos like the one with Reading FC – and if you’re a Reading fan, that’s double the fun!
In addition to its fun, creative and competitive sports environment, Casumo is also a leader in the casino world with over 2,000 games at your fingertips. The company is truly committed to giving a full and comprehensive iGaming experience.
Whether you’re in it for the sports or the games, Casumo is the place to be this Christmas and knowing that a company of like-minded and aspiring individuals are behind all of this is all the more reassuring.
