Malta Census 2021: Why Is It Important And How Can You Take Part?
Time has come for you to speak up and make sure that your voice is heard. The NSO Census of Population and Housing 2021 campaign is back after 10 years, to ensure that everyone is represented. Nationwide, including natives and expats, newborns and seniors, absolutely everyone has the chance to express their opinion.
What is a census?
A census gives the general population the opportunity to speak out and let the Maltese government know how they can better serve the people. This census comes around once every 10 years, with the last one happening back in 2011. It’s basically a way to collect precious data about everyone who calls Malta home.
Why is it important?
Collecting data is cool, but what’s the point? The Census of Population and Housing 2021 information collected will be used to create better and more relevant policies moving forward, together with using the data to compare Malta to other countries.
This all sounds a bit extra, but it’s actually super important for the government to know particulars about our country. The devil is in the details, which is why giving the opportunity to everyone to be heard is so important.
Who’s involved?
Teens, toddlers and everyone on the island is involved in this grand data collection. No matter if you were born yesterday, or you have graced Malta with your presence for over 100 years, the government wants to hear from you. Every individual in each household must complete this survey, ensuring that everyone matters. Your voice is needed, so let’s see how you can make it heard.
How do I take part?
Your golden ticket can be found in the mail. Specifically, each dwelling in Malta and Gozo has received a census letter during the month of October. The first-ever online version of the self-response questionnaire was launched on the 1st of November.
That means you can fill in the survey online, via freephone, or wait for a representative to aid you in filling in the form at your own home.
Here’s what needs to be done:
- Head on over to www.census2021.gov.mt
- Log in using the reference number and password you were sent via mail
- Fill in your address details, making sure all details are correct
- Create a Profile Tab for each household resident, including persons residing at the address for the past or coming year, even if the address doesn’t match the one on their personal ID card
- Each household needs to fill in the Dwelling Questionnaire, which can be found underneath the profile tabs
- Babies born up to Sunday 21st November 2021 should also be included
- If you don’t understand any of the questions, help can be found by clicking on the Question Mark symbol next to the question number
The online form is secured via an SSL certificate, meaning that no one can access your data unless they form part of the Enumerators team. NSO cannot share any details with third parties, meaning you have complete freedom to speak your mind as what you say will be kept safe.
The questionnaire itself auto-saves, meaning you don’t need to fill in this survey in one sitting.
If you’d rather answer these questions verbally, you can contact them via Freephone at 1710 all week between 8am and 10pm.
Prefer speaking to an individual? Representatives who can be identified by their special Census ID Tags will be visiting households between 8th and 28th November.
The census will not ask for your social security number, bank details, political party information, passwords, or any other personal details.
Participation is mandatory by law and with representatives visiting homes, it’s highly unlikely that you will not receive the opportunity to participate. If you are worried about the language this survey is carried out in, the Census is available in Maltese, English, Italian, and French. If you still encounter difficulties you can fill in their online contact form.
Tag someone who still hasn’t had their say!