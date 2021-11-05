Malta Census 2021: Why Is It Important And How Can You Take Part?

Time has come for you to speak up and make sure that your voice is heard. The NSO Census of Population and Housing 2021 campaign is back after 10 years, to ensure that everyone is represented. Nationwide, including natives and expats, newborns and seniors, absolutely everyone has the chance to express their opinion.

What is a census?

A census gives the general population the opportunity to speak out and let the Maltese government know how they can better serve the people. This census comes around once every 10 years, with the last one happening back in 2011. It’s basically a way to collect precious data about everyone who calls Malta home.

Why is it important?

Collecting data is cool, but what’s the point? The Census of Population and Housing 2021 information collected will be used to create better and more relevant policies moving forward, together with using the data to compare Malta to other countries.

This all sounds a bit extra, but it’s actually super important for the government to know particulars about our country. The devil is in the details, which is why giving the opportunity to everyone to be heard is so important.

Who’s involved?

Teens, toddlers and everyone on the island is involved in this grand data collection. No matter if you were born yesterday, or you have graced Malta with your presence for over 100 years, the government wants to hear from you. Every individual in each household must complete this survey, ensuring that everyone matters. Your voice is needed, so let’s see how you can make it heard.