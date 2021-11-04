Insanely Popular Skincare Brand Is Now In Malta, But What’s All The Hype About?

America’s No1 Dermatologist recommended skincare brand has just hit our island and we’re excited as can be! A whole lotta hype has built up around this so-called miraculous skincare brand, but what makes CeraVe as exceptional as everyone says it is?

What is it?

First up, what even is this skincare range? CeraVe is a therapeutic skincare brand that was created back in 2005 with the aim to aid the world’s skin barrier. Experts noticed a trend among people who suffered from eczema, psoriasis and dry skin, and that common link was a compromised skin barrier. CeraVe has been developed with dermatologists, making it a truly complete line of skincare products. Why is it so special?

What makes CeraVe so unique is the formula it is developed with. Through its special formula, CeraVe creates an affordable, accessible, cosmetically elegant, therapeutic skincare that can be used on virtually any skin, no matter the age or gender. The cherry on the cake when it comes to CeraVe is its unconventional use of Ceramides together with MVE Technology. The use of these two formulas helps CeraVe restore the skin barrier function together with helping to sustain long-term moisturisation. What are Ceramides and MVE Technology?

Let’s start with Ceramides, which are the lipid molecules found in the stratum corneum layer of the epidermis. These form up to 50% of your skin, with the goal to help form your natural skin barrier. We know those words sound super sciency, but it’s just a fancy way of saying that ceramides are an essential component of the skin. These are needed to help increase skin hydration and keep your epidermis protected from the outside world. Ceramides are essentially the glue that holds our skin cells together – keeping our skin barrier intact and healthy. MVE Technology, better known as MultiVesicular Emulsion Technology, refers to the revolutionary way that the ceramides are delivered to your skin. Containing ceramides 1, 3, and 6-II, CeraVe’s skincare line will help restore your skin barrier, leaving your skin feeling soft, clean, and healthy. Is it worth it?

Being developed hand-in-hand with dermatologists, CeraVe is fragrance-free, allergy tested, and non-comedogenic. Therapeutic skincare for all means that not just one person in the family can benefit from this skincare range. If your goal is to relieve dry skin, increase hydration and help restore your skin barrier – CeraVe will help you take care of your skin. The quality to cost ratio of this skincare line is quite good, as you get all of the great benefits needed to take care of your skin, at a reasonable price point. How to get your hands on some

Now you know all about CeraVe and you’ve become a master of skincare, you’re probably wondering how you can get your hands on some (and how to get some on your face and body). CeraVe’s Maltese supplier is Prohealth, but this range of skincare products can be found at most pharmacies. If you just don’t feel like getting up from your couch, you can order your CeraVe supply from Prohealth’s online store. And whilst you’re sitting there, might as well have a little scroll through their Facebook and Instagram pages.

CeraVe always has been, and always will be developed with Dermatologists. Containing the three essential ceramides to bring that spring back into your skin, this therapeutic skincare brand is perfect for all of your skincare needs. Your epidermis will thank you for replenishing its skin barrier. Tag someone who loves skincare!