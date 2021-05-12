Check Out These Eight Disruptive Entrepreneurs In Malta Breaking Some Serious Boundaries

It has been a tough year for everyone but if you’re a creative person with a hunger for improvement, you’ve probably made it out the other side in a better position than you started in.

Some of the island’s most creative and innovative entrepreneurs faced off in a national competition to see who gets a chance to represent Malta at the Creative Business Cup all thanks to Culture Venture- Malta’s national partner for the global competition.

The CBC is a prestigious network made up of the world’s brightest leaders and thinkers of the future coming together in a synergetic effort to develop the creative entrepreneur of tomorrow.

And eight Maltese businesses are suiting up to make their voices and ideas heard at the annual, now online, competition.

Let’s take a closer look at the eight finalists and their innovative products that will represent Malta at the CBC.

1. The PURA Box

The PURA Box is a fresh and fun way to take care of your gut, and by extension, your body. The local company takes traditional meal kits and turns them green with vegetables becoming the main element – all prepared in a box and delivered to your doorstep.