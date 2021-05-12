Check Out These Eight Disruptive Entrepreneurs In Malta Breaking Some Serious Boundaries
It has been a tough year for everyone but if you’re a creative person with a hunger for improvement, you’ve probably made it out the other side in a better position than you started in.
Some of the island’s most creative and innovative entrepreneurs faced off in a national competition to see who gets a chance to represent Malta at the Creative Business Cup all thanks to Culture Venture- Malta’s national partner for the global competition.
The CBC is a prestigious network made up of the world’s brightest leaders and thinkers of the future coming together in a synergetic effort to develop the creative entrepreneur of tomorrow.
And eight Maltese businesses are suiting up to make their voices and ideas heard at the annual, now online, competition.
Let’s take a closer look at the eight finalists and their innovative products that will represent Malta at the CBC.
1. The PURA Box
The PURA Box is a fresh and fun way to take care of your gut, and by extension, your body. The local company takes traditional meal kits and turns them green with vegetables becoming the main element – all prepared in a box and delivered to your doorstep.
The PURA box contains locally sourced ingredients along with three healthy and delicious recipes that you can put together at home. It’s the simple and healthy solution to a busy and hectic lifestyle.
2. Frank Wrap
Frank Wrap has innovative solutions to make your fresh food last longer. The Maltese company offers durable alternatives to single-use plastic cling film while also putting your mind at rest with its biodegradable products.
A Frank Wrap is made out of cotton, beeswax, pine resin and jojoba oil that helps to keep your food fresh for longer. It’s a small initiative but a crucial step in protecting the environment.
3. Cult Rhea
Cult Rhea makes creating gift lists for weddings, anniversaries or birthdays so much easier with its all-in-one universal platform.
With Cult Rhea, you can choose from hundreds of exciting gifts to create your dream gift list in just one place. Cult Rhea will then take care of the rest with their free home delivery.
4. Decentraland
Decentraland merges video games with blockchain in an open world environment where users can buy plots of land made by the community members themselves.
It’s the first-ever virtual world owned by the people who play it – from medieval dungeon mazes to space adventures – all bought and sold on the Decentraland Marketplace and backed by the ethereum blockchain.
5. YouRun
YouRun is a Malta-based video game studio with a mission to design, create, develop, produce, publish, market and promote video games that are both competitive and casual.
YouRun’s main project, Marshmallows, is a full transmedia IP between video games, an interactive series, and e-sports events – linked together through Artificial Intelligence.
6. ARTZ ID
ARTZ ID is a community-centered creative digital media business created to empower, connect and support the visual arts community by providing a single, highly accessible platform where like-minded individuals can list events, connect with the public, network and more.
7. Tara Lois Jewellery
Tara Lois Jewellery specialises in bespoke designs made to embody a client’s emotional story or passion. The handmade work is typically made out of sustainable precious metals, gemstones and coloured enamel suited to the customer’s individual liking.
8. Sorġi
Sorġi is a startup creating opportunities for the recycling of construction waste. The local company’s first project is an outdoor furniture collection suited for public spaces that questions the dynamics of the booming construction industry in Malta.
In an effort to ensure that Malta’s creative sector continues to thrive in a post-pandemic world, each finalist will also undergo a one-on-one session with PwC Malta and will receive guidance from Malta Enterprise on how to best develop their business.
It all comes to a head at the National Finals going down this Friday.
The winner of the Malta round will then join 80 other creative startups, meet potential investors and can win a variety of prizes to help you build your creative ideas and concepts into sustainable businesses. Essentially, they’ll help make your business dreams a reality.
Tag someone who would love these innovative business ideas!