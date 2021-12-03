WIN: One Luxury Gift From This Maltese Spa Will Give You Countless Possibilities This Christmas

Trying to guess everyone’s wish list this Christmas again? We feel you. How about gifting the whole world of indulgence and wellbeing? Myoka Spas is offering exactly this with their online spa gift vouchers that are perfect for everyone – your overstressed boss who needs to chill out, a friend that’s been feeling a little blue, a parent who needs some quality me-time or anyone who loves to get pampered. They are also the ideal corporate gift to give your team for all of the hard work they have done throughout this bumpy year. With convenient values of €50, €100, €150, and €200, your super-charged darling will get to tailor-make their very own luxurious spa day and truly relax with a selection of indulgent massages, facials, exclusive wellbeing experiences and spa rituals from all over the world.

If you know exactly how to bring them to 7th heaven – check Myoka’s specially curated Festive Gift Packages designed to leave your loved ones speechless. All festive packages come with the use of Spa Facilities, a glass of prosecco and some ginger cookies to get you in the festive spirit. Saving time with stress-free online shopping, the more you shop the merrier Myoka is making it for you by adding their special festive upgrades, gifts, free treatments and even lunch. Upgrades

When spending over €100, you’ll enjoy the exclusive add-on of a complimentary lunch at U Bistrot or at NAAR Restobar. Purchases over €200 mean you will be gifted a luxurious organic beauty kit from Pañpuri worth €45 and a lunch treat. But, that’s not all. When you spend over €300 on either vouchers or packages, you’ll also be treated to a complimentary full-body stress buster massage and lunch! Shop hassle-free

Get your online spa voucher nicely customised with the name and a personal heartfelt message and sent directly to you via email by: ordering them online

or purchase over the phone by contacting them on 21370163 You can opt to purchase a physical spa voucher with all the lovely wrapping by: visiting Myoka Christmas stand in person at The Point (level -1) mall throughout December

or visit any of the Myoka outlets Santa’s making a list, and he’s checking it twice because he’s gonna help you finish up your Christmas shopping. What do you get that person in your life who barely has time to sit down? A relaxing day where they can just sit back, relax, and let their worries melt away. You can win!

Myoka Spas are spreading the Christmas cheer with all of you guys as they are giving you the opportunity to win a €100 Gift Voucher! All you have to do is tag a friend in the comments section on Facebook, and you both could be heading to a day at the spa. Tag someone who deserves a spa day!