Wonderland At The Waterfront! Here’s 7 Reasons To Visit This Christmas

Rockin’ around the Christmas tree, have a happy holiday and head on down to the Valletta Waterfront. Experience the magical wonderland curated just for you! Everyone knows and loves this iconic promenade, with countless memories being made here. Here are the nine top reasons why you should grab your loved ones and see what the Valletta Waterfront looks like this festive season. The Valletta Waterfront will be home to the Winter Wonderland from the 27th November up until the 6th January, so make sure you don’t miss the unique atmosphere in Malta’s Grand Harbour! 1. There’s countless Christmas characters

Every child dreams of meeting Mr and Mrs Claus, and the Valletta Waterfront is helping your kids’ dreams come true. But, these classic characters aren’t the only ones waiting for you. You can also meet Jack Frost and the tallest elves you will probably ever see! This along with a number of Disney characters and members of the PJ Masks and Paw Patrol squads. 2. You can taste all the festive treats

Classic mince pies, heart-warming mulled wine, hand-baked with love honey rings, gingerbread cookies and so much more are all waiting to be savoured. Which treat will you try for the first time at the Valletta Waterfront? 3. It’s the perfect place to take some fire Instagram pics

A larger than life 20-foot nutcracker soldier, a 35-foot tall Christmas tree, and the most scrumptious gingerbread man make for the best backgrounds for your Christmas themed content. These amazing figures together with the twinkling lights found all across the Valletta Waterfront are sure to spice up your feed. 4. You can post a letter to Santa

Getting in contact with the big man himself has never been easier. Draft up your letter, highlighting everything you want this Christmas, and head on over to the Valletta Waterfront to hand-mail your letter. If you mail it before the 20th December and you’ve added a return address, Mr Claus and his elves can send you back a reply! 5. Experience the artistic side of Christmas

Artists, buskers, and so many more talented individuals will be decorating the Valletta Waterfront promenade with their many talents. Experience music and street art on any day of the week at this enchanting location. You can check out what’s going on daily right here. 6. Visit Santa’s house

Christmas would not be complete without paying a visit to Santa’s very own house where both Mr and Mrs Claus will warmly welcome you. Explore how the man himself lives whilst listening to some festive tunes playing in the background. Complete with its own garden, workshop, and baby Jesus’s crib, this is the perfect place to be this Christmas. 7. Indulge in some amazing food

Last but not least, you can kick back, relax, and feast on an amazing meal. With over 10 different restaurants offering a whole host of cuisines, you are sure to find the perfect fit for your tastebuds, whether it’s a cocktail, a warm drink, or a leisurely catchup meal that you’re after. You can book a table at your preferred restaurant via this link. Everyone has memories at the Valletta Waterfront, and this year will be no different. Make your 2021 as merry as can be by getting into the festive spirit at this glittering location. With a jolly atmosphere fit for the entire family – from your baby cousin to your social-media-obsessed sister, everyone will have a blast this Christmas at the Valletta Waterfront. Tag someone who loves Christmas!