Cloud And Clear: Take Your Business To The Moon With These Maltese Tech Gurus

In the digital world, every business needs a good, stable and strong IT infrastructure in order to operate and be successful. However, not every business (no matter how small or big) is able to onboard an in-house IT department to cater to all its technological needs, putting them at an instant disadvantage to its competitors.

The solution? A group of Maltese tech gurus offers a ‘plugin’ IT department that can effectively support and sustain your online infrastructure while also providing essential consultancy services so that you can focus on the heart and passion of your business. The best part? Clamtech offers its services to local companies of all sizes.

From desktop management to internet security, IT consulting to technical support, and network design to recovery, the energetic team of professionals is equipped with the tools to tackle any technological problem. More importantly, Clamtech is committed to providing the best solutions and products to its clientele, having just partnered with IONOS Cloud to bring the cloud infrastructure to Malta. With the IONOS Cloud system, medium and large companies are able to retain full control over their data and applications with a fully GDPR compliant system to ensure maximum privacy and efficiency.

Sounds a bit confusing? That’s because cloud computing is complex, hence why the system is so safe and secure. However, Clamtech is committed to making the technology available to everyone, regardless of their skill set and thanks to its easy-to-use and intuitive drag-and-drop data centre which makes cloud migration simple and easy. Moreover, you’ll also get free support from a certified Solution Engineer and a local account manager that will be at your service to resolve any day-to-day issues you may have. However, that will unlikely be the case, especially because Clamtech evaluates each company to assess what is needed and its tech gurus will get to work to make sure that the changeover is smooth and seamless. If you’re not on the cloud, it’s time to get on… Fill out the form below so Clamtech can get in touch with you to discuss all your cloud needs.

By filling in this form you consent to sharing your data with Lovin Malta and Clamtech Ltd. All data will be collected for the sole purpose of this project. Clamtech Ltd may contact you for further information on this opportunity. Tag someone who needs to take their business on the cloud