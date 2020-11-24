WATCH: Neil Agius And Eileen Montesin Are Gifted Charming Hampers This Christmas!

Christmas is all about gratitude – that’s why we give gifts to those we feel deserve them. This year, Lovin Malta wanted to treat certain local icons who truly made a difference in all our lives. And for this year’s particularly special festive season, Lovin Malta’s own Matt Baldacchino went on to gift two local figures, swimming legend Neil Agius and television darling Eileen Montesin, some decadent gifts as a way of saying thank you. And what better way to treat someone than with charming hampers from Cleland & Souchet?

Agius got Cleland & Souchet’s humble Harmony Hamper. While it isn’t too pricey at €36.50, it’s a fantastic deal nonetheless. It includes two delicious wines red and white by Sauvignon, a decadent panettone, pasticcini, tapenade and a luxury hamper box with a gift tag. Also, the athlete got a hand-poured aromatic candle by Castelbel – a perfect way to wind down after a hard day. With all the rigorous training he does, Agius can definitely afford the indulgence!

Meanwhile, Montesin got a family-worthy treat with Cleland and Souchet’s glorious Indulgence Hamper. Priced at €125, this impressive package includes fine wines, bougie truffles, handmade sweets and too many top branded products to count. In other words, it’s truly a king of hampers fit for the whole Montesin clan. The local personality also got a pink gin by Terres de Mistral, which she graciously accepted for her home bar. (Because of course, Eilen Montesin has her own bar, we didn’t expect anything less.)

Whatever your budget, Cleland & Souchet will help you find the perfect gifts this Christmas. Online and in-store, the brand boasts way more than just hampers – be sure to browse their selection of all things luxurious, from wines to gourmet treats to jewellery and homeware. In other words, consider your present shopping sorted. And don’t worry if their vast choice is overwhelming, their staff will be happy to help with your holiday gifting woes! Cleland & Souchet is literally gift-giving heaven, from trendy Marshal speakers to pure luxury in the form of Hermès finery, and to make it that much better – their website is a dream to maneuver through.