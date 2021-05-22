Win A Buck For Your Butter! This Competition Is Spreading Across Malta

Is there anything better than butter? It’s the glorious basis to practically every dish and snack, and now you can get cold hard cash for stocking up. That’s because Lupark is giving away amazing prizes worth €10,000 until mid June. The next time you head down to your go-to supermarket, make sure to grab two tubs of your favourite Lupark products and you could be in with a chance to win up to €3,000.

You’ve read that right: three thousand euro. That’s like 600 tubs of butter. And if you don’t take home the main prize, fret not, because another 27 people can win between €100 to €1,000 just for taking part in the competition! The Danish butter, (which by the way, was voted the Best Butter In The World in 2019) comes in different forms, meaning there’s something for everyone. It’s no surprise that Lupark is the winner of international awards. Their products are made from 100% of the finest fresh milk – a perfect addition to any sweet or savory recipe. Plus, with the range of sizes and variations, you’re really spoilt for buttery choice.

Besides the classic salted butter for all your toast needs, Lupark also offers an unsalted option for your spur-of-the-moment baking sessions, as well as olive oil spreads and even lighter tubs for when you’re watching your weight. To take part, all you need to do is grab two tubs and answer the questions found under the lids. Then, send your answers to the address at the bottom of the sheet. Obviously, the more tubs you get, the better your chances of taking home the big prizes, so take out those recipe books because it is officially time to get cooking!

So, the next time you’re doing a big shopping spree, remember that you could cash in some dough with Lupark. Good luck! Tag someone who needs to know about this butterrific competition!

READ NEXT: Home Is Where The Heart Is And These 6 Maltese Properties Could Steal Yours