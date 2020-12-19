Stylish, Acne-Preventative And Reusable: This New Range Of Masks Is Changing The Game In Malta

From a medical necessity to a fashion statement, the facemask has now become a part of our daily lives, so much so, that we sometimes forget it’s even on our face. Nowadays you’ll find all types of facemasks with different patterns, features, designs and materials but this Maltese company has struck the perfect balance between necessity, style and comfort – and the facemask game is changing forever.

Contain The Spread creates custom branded face masks to brighten up your COVID-19 days with a collection so vast that you’re going to be collecting them like you would your shoes. This year has been all about health and safety and these facemasks are all for it. However, instead of supplying you with the bog-standard single-use facemask, Contain The Spread also offers reusable face masks with the ultimate feature – a customisable design.

1. Branded Masks Masks are the hottest branding real estate of 2020. They are a cost-effective way of getting your brand placed prominently whilst showing your customers and staff that their safety is paramount to you. You don’t have to just slap a logo onto a stock coloured masks. The masks can be printed edge to edge in any pattern, or custom colour/design, really showcasing your brand. Masks needn’t be boring and Contain the Spread can service teams of tens to thousands. You can now market your business and bring your team together no matter how big or small. That means you can print whatever you want on your facemask – whether it be a football team, your favourite pattern or the company you work for like we did over at Lovin Malta!

Lovin Malta’s bespoke facemasks, which are a nifty three-layer PM2.5 filtered masks.

The outcome is of truly top-quality stuff and the pattern covers each and every corner, giving it that professional and sleek look. It also has a super snug and comfortable fit too: bonus points! They’ve got other elegant products on offer, using sequins and animal prints to jazz up what are usually dull facemasks. From Elegant Sequins to Kids Masks, they have masks to suit any occasion or personal style, whilst keeping you safe.

2. They also have Mulberry Silk

Contain The Spread is in the business of keeping you safe and stylish. Using high-quality mulberry silk, these facemasks are comfortable, sleek and popular across all genders and comes in different colours too. Mulberry silk is the highest quality silk available for purchase and is more refined than other types of silk. Products made from 100% Mulberry silk are among the most durable and produce the most luxurious silk goods. One of the unique benefits of Mulberry silk is that it is 100% natural, odourless and hypoallergenic. Basically, Mulberry masks are a healthy and safe choice for those with allergies or reaction to other masks. Sure, facemasks do keep you safe, but they’re also in the pesky habit creating oily skin. Thankfully, by using the very best silk these facemasks are acne-preventative, protecting both your health and your skin! Say goodbye to those teenage acne spots!

3. They even have stuff for the kids

Kids can look stylish and stay safe too thanks to Contain The Spread’s dedicated range of face masks tailored to small faces. Cute, stylish, safe….we’re on board. Who knows? They could just make the perfect gift for a young kid looking to make an impression on the playground.

4. They’re reusable

Facemasks are without the doubt the essential product of the year. However, a surge in the widespread use of disposable facemasks is leaving its mark on the planet and our pockets. Reusable facemasks, like the ones at Contain The Spread, can be used, washed, and used again for months, even years. Just think about it – one person could have burned through over 270 disposable facemasks (which are single-use plastics) since the pandemic first hit Malta’s shorts. The impact on our environment and finances could be huge.

5. They come with PM2.5 filters

And if that doesn’t sound good enough to you – here’s the ultimate selling point. In addition to being stylish and safe, Contain The Spread facemasks are also incredibly safe too. Masks come in two or three layers, with an added level of a five layer activated charcoal PM2.5 Filter. This is an extra layer of protection over the recommended guidelines for masks issued by international authorities.

For the fashionistas out there, you have to get your hands on one of these patterned face masks that are just… dazzling!