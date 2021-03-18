Malta’s Next Big Kitchen Lockdown Trend! Unique Cookie Cutters For Your Whole Family

Everyone has heard the news: for the next month, most shops are shut, schools are closed and we’re all spending a little more time inside to keep each other safe. But before you pull out your hair at how you’re going to entertain your kids in lockdown part II, let us introduce an awesome, creative way to keep occupied in the kitchen. Introducing Malta Cookie Cutters! Say goodbye to endless hours in front of screens – these cutters are great for everyone in the family. Malta Cookie Cutters make colourful, original and even personalised cutters of all shapes and sizes. Whether you’re baking or moulding playdoh – consider your new isolation hobby sorted.

Here are five reasons to snag your own cookie cutter kits now. 1. There’s an endless selection of cutters.

What’s your cutter style? Whatever you’re looking for when it comes to cookie cutters or imprinted-design rolling pins, these guys have got you sorted. Whether you’re looking for a bunny for unique figolla this Easter, Christmas trees to hone your festive baking in time for December, custom words for a loved one’s birthday or spaceships, rainbows and guitars to spark your kids’ interests – they’ve literally got something for everyone! 2. You can customise these cutters to your heart’s content.

If their hundreds of designs don’t tickle your fancy, why not design your own? Malta Cookie Cutters allows you to put your creative cap on and submit your own design. Whether it’s for you, your kids or a loved one, there’s something very precious about having your own design brought to life! It gives a whole new meaning to DIY cooking. 3. They’re good for pastry and playdoh.

It’s worth mentioning that they’re also versatile. These cutters can be used to shape dough for bread, your favourite festive treats or any pastry. They can also be used for everyday playtime with playdoh or clay too. Go wild! 4. Each product pack has all you need.

The team behind Malta Cookie Cutters have gone that extra mile and prepared a lockdown product pack to get you going. Each one comes with three cutters of different shapes and sizes according to your taste and even a free tub of play-doh and cookie recipe! Your kids can choose their favourite design to cut out their unique creations and even imprint their name. This can all be done online and with no contact delivery, so you know you’re being extra safe. 5. It’s the perfect lockdown hobby and a great way to avoid screens.

Lockdown is often a perfect excuse to spend endless hours watching cartoons, movies or scrolling endlessly on phones or computers. Malta Cookie Cutters offers a great way to put down your screens for hours at a time. Instead of resorting to tech all the time, try out a new experimental cookie, mash different coloured playdohs together and cut them out or make awesome clay objects to hang on your fridge or decorate for festive seasons. Malta Cookie Cutters are here to make your days a little more fun and creative in lockdown and beyond. Check out their user-friendly website and pick your favourite cutters to get started. Happy cutting! Tag someone that needs to snag their own collection!