From The Green Deal To The Digital Age, This Panel Is Getting To The Core Of EU-Life Post-COVID

Seventy years ago, the world’s most ambitious peace project was launched. Since the Schuman Declaration, the European project has held its ground against multiple crises and threats to its foundation, becoming a beacon for freedom and democracy around the world. Now, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the threat of climate change looms closer, the EU is faced with its greatest challenge yet, leaving many wondering: how will the bloc face its biggest generational problems to date? In celebration of Europe Day, a free, insightful online webinar will be held on two of the EU’s key recovery tools: the European Green Deal and the mechanisms making “Europe Fit for A Digital Age”.

The not-to-be-missed webinar will be hosted by CORE Platform, a Maltese organisation that recently became a Europe Direct Centre. In its new role, it will work to inform people in Malta about the EU’s priorities, policies and programmes. This webinar is perfect for Malta’s business players looking towards the future. When will it be held? It will be held online on 10th May, a day after #EuropeDay, at 11am. And why these themes? It is increasingly clear that clean, green and groundbreaking technology will be fundamental for Malta, the EU, and indeed, humanity to not only survive post-crisis but navigate and thrive for the decades to come. # StrongerTogether Why is Europe’s Green Deal important exactly?

You don’t need to look beyond the islands to know the impact of climate change and environmental degradation. It’s an existential threat that affects the entire planet, which means our response needs to be as all-encompassing and overtly ambitious to overcome it. Your business could play an important role in being part of the green wave of change. In fact, The European Green Deal will see over €100 billion worth of financial support deployed to make the bloc’s economy greener, to support investments in eco-conscious technologies; roll out cleaner transport and more energy-efficient infrastructure. Europe In The Digital Age

Equally as disruptive is the rapid development of technology. Like climate change, it affects every one of our lives. The EU’s digital plan aims to make sure technologies are working for the benefit of people and business, rather than the other way round. Since 2014, the European Commission has undertaken a number of important steps, from cybersecurity, big data and artificial intelligence. Understanding how technological advancements affect the future of your business will be a key stepping stone in the future of how you operate, innovate and grow post-pandemic. Let’s introduce the webinar’s speakers. The varied panel is made up of seasoned experts in Malta’s business sector: Helga Ellul, the President of CORE Platform;

Marisa Xuereb, the President of Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry;

Abigail Mamo, CEO 0f Malta Chamber of SME’s;

Doris Sammut Bonnici, Senior Vice-President of Malta Employers’ Association;

Claudia Taylor East, Chairperson of SOS Malta;

and Joe Tanti, CEO of Malta Business Bureau. The panel will be moderated by Roberta Lepre who manages the Europe Direct Core Platform Centre. Why should you tune in?

Lepre will pick the brains of these experts to paint an insightful picture about how the EU’s green and digital policies will impact you and your business. From European Climate Law, how to score green funding, which technologies your industry should integrate and how to navigate our digitalised society, you are bound to uncover a wealth of important facts. Get ahead of the game and tune in on 10th May to watch the panel live, or register to join the event. Tag someone in business who absolutely needs to watch this!