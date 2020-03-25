Calling All Creative Disruptors: Here’s How You Could Represent Malta In A Global Competition

COVID-19 has hit businesses hard – particularly on creatives looking to disrupt and shape the markets. If you’re a creative with an insatiable hunger to shake things up – virus or no virus – get ready for some great news: there’s an international startup competition that wants to give you the recognition and support you truly deserve to join other incredible startups in training and networking with links to potential investors and partners. The Creative Business Cup is here and Maltese businesses have a chance to be part of it. CBC is a network for all creative minds, innovative thinkers and future leaders to share ideas and business endeavours in a collective effort to hone and develop tomorrow’s entrepreneurs. The creative individuals of today are the leaders of tomorrow – and they all gather at this one annual competition. While the curtains closed on last year’s event due to the pandemic, this year it’s back with a bang and it is being held online.

And Malta now has a chance to go head-to-head with the best. Listen up island entrepreneurs: Malta will be holding its very own national competition to see who is worthy enough to receive the honour of competing at the 2021 Global Finals. Do you have what it takes to create, innovate and disrupt?

If you do, and your startup fits into one of these categories… advertising, architecture, craft and artisan, design, experiences technologies, fashion, film, video, photography, gastronomy, leisure activities, music, performing arts, publishing, radio and television, software, computer games and electronics, publishing, 3D printing making and toys …then you definitely need to apply. The criteria is vast, which helps increase your chances to build new bridges with others who think outside the box. As long as you are a start-up using creative skills in the production of a creative industries product or service, then you should have no problem competing at the National Finals.

The creative economy is at an all-time high and, in Malta alone, accounts for 7.9% of the total productivity (GVA). The industry growing and so is competition, which means you have to be a fierce hustler and seize every opportunity you can get to improve. The Creative Business Cup is a different beast entirely and Culture Venture, Malta’s national partner for the global competition, is committed to making sure that you arrive prepared and ready. The winner of the Malta round will go through a bespoke mentoring program by PwC Malta and Malta Enterprise where they’ll brush up on your skills so that you’re in tip-top shape for the competition. The winner will join 80 other creative startups, meet potential investors and can win a variety of prizes to help you build your creative ideas and concepts into sustainable businesses. Essentially, they’ll help make your business dreams a reality. But the winner isn’t the only one to luck out. All finalists at the national competition will receive one-on-one sessions by PwC Malta to prep them for the national competition and Malta Enterprise will provide guidance on business development. So what are you waiting for? Get those creative juices flowing and sign your business up for a chance to be selected at the National Finals. You can also learn more about the national competition during an online event being held on the 6th April. What are you waiting for? Take part in this incredible event! Tag a startup that needs to read about this great opportunity