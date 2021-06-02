Uw-Eye-ma! 5 Struggles All Contact Lens Users In Malta Clearly Go Through

Ever since Leonardi Da Vinci’s lightbulb moment in the 1500s, the world has been obsessed with the wonders of contact lenses.

But that doesn’t mean it’s been smooth sailing for contact-lens-wearers, especially if you’re from Malta. Beach nightmares anyone?

Here are five struggles island wearers all go through from time to time.

1. Trying to hit up a beach in summer… wearing contact lenses.

Look, it’s bad enough that Malta’s summers are literally as dry as the Sahara desert. But trying to casually hit up a beach with contacts is like a Mission Impossible movie plot.

Basically, any sudden movement or gust of wind could send some demon grains of sand into your eyes, unleashing the terrors of intense contact-lens-itching and… need I elaborate?

In short, a nice day on a sandy beach is always a tricky feat.

2. Taking out your contacts before finding your glasses at night.

There are times when, against better judgement, we decide taking out our contacts before finding our glasses is a good idea.

It isn’t. The average Maltese house full of knick-knacks, old furniture and random paraphernalia from the 80s, so you’re bound to bump and trip into everything before finding your frames.

Nonetheless, you’re probably going to do it way more times than you should.

3. Saying goodbye to spontaneous post-PV sleepovers.

Picture it: you’re having a blast on a night out, drinking and mingling with your friends in some Paceville club. You’re not ready to call it a night when the bars close and one friend offers their home for some after partying.

Alas, spontaneity just doesn’t go well with contact lenses that need a solution, at all.

Luckily, if you’re using some nifty disposable ones, you can just pop them out into a bin and keep a fresh pair for the morning.

4. Getting random tears are the most inconvenient times.

Contacts make your eyes more prone to dryness, which means your eyes can be exposed to more tears. And it’s not just windy days that see the waterworks turn on. It tends to happen in the worst times possible: pitching an idea at a business meeting in Valletta, watching the Eurovision finals… or even a casual pastizzi date in Rabat.

Non-contact-lens-wearer: “Why are you crying at the Eurovision?”

You: “I…I just love Destiny so much…”

This isn’t a problem if you’re a Dailies contact lens user, because every blink activates a moisturising agent. Cool!

5. Spending hours in traffic to get some fresh lenses

Arguably the biggest struggle of having contact lenses in Malta is that you have to buy them from a pharmacy. This means driving, and driving on this island means you’re probably going to spend half a day in traffic.

Luckily, if you stock up on some affordable ones, you won’t need to make the trip as often, and give you more time to do literally anything else but sit in a hot car.

