From Rome To Sliema! 2020’s Fastest Growing Fashion Company Has Just Landed at the Point

The new year is just around the corner. Are you planning on listing out some new year’s resolutions? Why not completely shed 2020 away with a fresh new wardrobe? Men, listen up: the elegant Italian menswear of Dan John is landing in Malta this weekend.

That’s right, consider Dan John your new go-to fashion house for on-point style, straight out of the streets where modern Roman men roam. Whether you’re a seasoned stylish man or a fashion newbie, their sophisticated collections will get you ready for the new year with a whole new look. First take a look at their gorgeous suits – they’re the perfect way to impress – whether it’s approaching your boss for a promotion, nailing first impressions at a job interview or a top-notch date.

A good suit is essential for every man. A finely tailored Dan John suit will take you that extra mile, without the hefty price tag.

You can find a full suit from as little as €99.99 and shirts starting from just €29.99! Next, stock up on some essentials: their classic knitwear is timeless and perfect to layer in the cold season, underneath a blazer, trousers and shoes, all of which you can pick up at Dan John. They’ve also got essential accessories for formal and informal events: from bowties to backpacks, perfumes, suspenders and cufflinks. Plus, their staff are more than happy to give a helping hand and fashion tip if need be.

In fact, providing a fantastic client experience is of utmost priority for their staff and is always put first. In a nutshell, Dan John is luxury without breaking the bank or sacrificing on quality and quintessential style. There’s a reason it was named as The Financial Times’ fastest-growing company for 2020, and again by La Repubblica for 2021. Now, Dan John has opened its doors on our islands, landing at the convenient shopping complex of Tigne Point, Sliema. And if you get there for their open weekend which starts tomorrow, you’ll benefit from a free tie with every suit purchased. Awesome!