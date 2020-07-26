WATCH: De Mondion Restaurant’s Fine Dining Is The Ultimate Michelin Experience

Malta is currently returning to some form of normality after all of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic with people once again able to eat out at restaurants. Enjoying a good meal with friends is a central part of life in Malta and something we all enjoy doing. Thankfully the country offers a myriad of options when it comes to restaurants but none are quite as unique as de Mondion in Mdina.

Located at The Xara Palace Relais & Châteaux in Mdina within the walls of a converted 17th-century palazzo, de Mondion guarantees amazing surroundings worthy of the fine dining experience the restaurant offers. It also boasts amazing views of the island that are sure to make any experience a memorable one.

Beyond the ambience, de Mondion offers an unparalleled and unforgettable culinary experience. It is one of the few local restaurants with a Michelin Star that has retained its award for the second consecutive year, and it is easy to understand why. Every aspect of the dining experience, from the inspiration behind every dish to each one’s preparation and presentation, to the accompanying wine pairings, is prepared with the utmost attention to detail. The menu, in addition to taking patrons on an exhilarating taste journey, is centred as much as possible around the seasonality of ingredients and the prioritisation of fresh local products. If you’re visiting the restaurant, you can either choose one from its à la carte or multi-course tasting options, which both include a selection of vegan and vegetarian options.