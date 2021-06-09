These Deals On Wheels Are A Total Steal: Make Your Way To This Open Day In Żebbuġ

More and more people have been opting for a pre-owned car over a brand new one, but while it is definitely the cheaper option, you also want to feel that you’ve found the perfect deal. If you’re currently in the market for a car, then do not miss Michael Debono Used’s open weekend! With a wide range of Japanese and UK imports on display, you’re sure to find the perfect pre-owned car that perfectly suits you.

Michael Debono Used is inviting car enthusiasts and the general public to a weekend of great deals, with discounts of up to €1,500 on a vast range of cars, including a selection of electric vehicles that are eligible for government grants. Besides the great prices, you’re also guaranteed peace of mind with your purchase. Each car has been thoroughly inspected beforehand and comes with a warrant and three-year service plan fixed price promise. Used never felt so new. Apart from the open weekend, Michael Debono Used have launched a new website which will always be available for browsing 24/7.

Michael Debono Used’s professionally-trained staff will be available all throughout the open weekend to give you expert advice and answer any questions you might have about the cars. Not only will you be able to choose from a wide range of some of the most reliable cars on the market, but you’re also guaranteed top-quality service both before and after your purchase. It really is a matter of finding your perfect used car, made easy. Whether you’re a new driver looking for your first car, or someone with more experience looking to upgrade to something better, you definitely won’t be short of options at the Michael Debono Used open weekend. Guests will be welcomed at the Michael Debono Used showroom on: Friday 11th June between 9am and 7pm

Saturday 12th June between 9am and 3pm

Sunday 13th June between 9am and 12pm