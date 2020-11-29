WIN: This Birkirkara Salon Is Treating You! Here’s How To Win Their Epic €500 Voucher

It’s been a rather tough year for everyone. But when the world seems out of control investing in our own well-being will help us feel our best to tackle whatever comes our way. So, why not take some time to pamper yourself? While we might be spending more time inside, keeping up appearances and investing in feeling great is still priceless. Enter Deborah Mifsud Hair & Beauty WIN: The beauty and well-being experts at this Birkirkara salon will guide you to a fresh new you and a chance to win a €500 splurge on your locks!

Deborah Mifsud has honed her top-notch salon for over two decades. Now, her business is expanding to offer a variety of other professional services: from beauty to nails, hair, massages, botox and even an online store. Because we’re all living super hectic lives, getting that self-care in has never been so convenient with everything under one roof! And besides her trademark passion for perfect hair, Mifsud is known for her fantastic relationships with her clients. Well, in honour of her expanding beauty business, she’s taking it a step further and offering one lucky person an epic €500 voucher to spend on your hair!

You’ve read right! First, decide what kind of procedure you’d like. Is it time for a total hair makeover? Or maybe just refining your statement look? Whatever you fancy, just tag a beauty-addicted friend below this article on Facebook and you’ll be in with the chance of winning a whopping €500 voucher to spend on your hair! Now, let’s talk about all the beauty goodness you can find under Deborah Mifsud’s roof. Hair I’m glad you asked. Besides unparalleled expertise and excellent hair products for luscious locks, they’ve also got tonnes of services to cater for whatever direction you’d like to go. So take your pick – a brand new look or perhaps just a hair touch up?

Body and Skincare Beauty is self-care. It makes you feel good and is guaranteed to lift your mood to tackle the day. If you’re looking for a beauty treatment, Deborah Mifsud’s got you covered. Firstly, they’ve got facials to peel back the years and leave your skin plumped and radiant. Try out their Superfood Pro-Radiance – its a unique facial treatment made of rich essential minerals from superfoods designed to rejuvenate stressed, dull skin. And perhaps if you really want to shed the years away, say hello to their ELEMIS Intensely Cleansing Salt Scrub – it’s a fragrant body scrub that gently removes dead skin cells – leaving your body a smooth canvas.

Nails Everyone has their own nail preference. Whether you’re into a classic French manicure or perhaps something more bold and festive, touching up your nails is a perfect way to pamper yourself.

Botox and Fillers If you’re looking to iron out some wrinkles, botox or dermal fillers could be the answer. These are cosmetic treatments given through injections. Luckily, the salon has got an in-house doctor who can guide you through the whole process. Time to say hello to the new you!

Massages Did you know that massages can improve circulation and reduce anxiety and depression? It’s not surprising considering its the ultimate form of relaxation. At Deborah Mifsud’s they’ve got your typical classic therapies like reflexology and full-body massages. But if you’re looking for something different, there’s aromatherapy – using natural oils from flowers to promote body healing. And if you’re pregnant, I suggest their Peaceful Pregnancy Massage – it’s perfect to accommodate a growing baby though a relaxing massage.

They’ve also got an online beauty and hair store! Sometimes you just don’t have time to hit up the salon. Luckily, they’ve got a full-range of quality products in their online hair and beauty store – just head straight to their website to browse. And if you need help, they’ll be glad to guide you through their selection.