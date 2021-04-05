Delivery at Your Door: 9 Eateries To Satisfy Your Cravings This Spring In Malta

It’s a time of good news: Spring is officially in the air, we’re all soon to get a virus vaccine and virtually every restaurant and cafe in Malta delivers. To celebrate, you should know that one of Malta’s popular delivery companies is now offering a cash-on-payment option. So why not indulge in some gorgeous seasonal dishes on Wolt? Whether it’s a company lunch or night munch, here’s nine eateries that you can use this cash option with. 1. Olive 3

If you’re looking for something fresh and gourmet, Olive 3 is definitely worth checking out: they’ve got a huge selection of beautiful brunch options and hearty lunches. From banana oat pancakes, tasty salmon buns to fully-loaded poke bowls, gourmet burgers and salads, Olive 3 has something to satisfy any Spring craving. PROMO CODE: OLIVETHREE7 2. Crudo

Speaking of great brunch’n’lunch for spring, Crudo’s menu is also worth raving about. Fit for any adventurous foodie, they’ve got interesting options like smoked makarel on toast, loaded focaccias and a whole array of seasonal juices. Yum. PROMO CODE: CRUDO7 3. Po-K Hawaiian

The season is all about freshness, and it doesn’t get fresher than some good poke. Introducing Po-K Hawaiian, who are basically Malta’s poke professionals. Try out one of their curated bowls or be daring and build your own. It’s healthy and super delicious. PROMO CODE: POKHAWAIIAN7 4. Oakberry

The acai bowl craze has landed in Malta, and Oakberry is helping lead the way. If you’re looking for fresh indulgent fruits together with your favourite guilt-free toppings to keep you energised, then try out one of their amazing acai-based creations. They’ve also got other smoothies if acai isn’t your vibe. PROMO CODE: OAKBERRY7 5. Java

Another brunch place here! Every single dish makes you want to indulge in the Spring sun: from dazzling breakfast bagels (the veggie bagel looks like a work of art) to wraps, baguettes and the most colourful smoothie bowls you’ve ever seen, Java is a sure winner. PROMO CODE: JAVA7 6. Genki

Sushi lovers, this one is for you. Genki is an Asian cuisine cafe where quality reigns supreme, and you can tell by looking at their gorgeous platters. If you’re not in the mood for a roll, they’ve also got fragrant soups, a “sinful corner” (dumplings anyone?), boa buns and Asian salads too. PROMO CODE: GENKI7 7. Crust

Here’s an eatery for all times of the day. Whether you’re in the mood for a handcrafted gourmet doughnut, a decadent veggie fry up or free pasta, there are literally too many great options at Crust to list here. Also, if you’re feeling a little naughty, they’re selling some awesome cocktail mixes. PROMO CODE: CRUST7 8. Starbucks

One of the best things about this season is drinking your first cup of Joe with your face to the sun. Starbucks is here to give you take caffeine fix, with all your favourite classic franchise drinks. Iced frappuccino anyone? PROMO CODE: STARBUCKS7 9. Eeetwell

Eeetwell is proof that healthy dishes doesn’t mean compromising on taste. With 12 outlets around the islands, you’re sorted for warm salads, curated wraps and pick-me-up juices for wherever your day takes you. Bon appetit! Here’s just a small selection of Wolt’s vast repertoire, all of which you can now pay for in hard cash. Consider your Spring eating splurge sorted! PROMO CODE: EEETWELL7 Tag someone who needs to know this!