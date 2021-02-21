Derby Day! Could Maltese Fans Expect Another Free-Scoring Classic Between West Ham And Tottenham?
Another weekend of non-stop Premier League action is here and football fans are licking their lips ahead of a classic encounter between London behemoths West Ham and Tottenham Hotspurs.
The Hammers have looked rejuvenated under David Moyes, stunning everyone (including themselves) as they battle for UEFA Champions League qualification. West Ham has been on fire since the start of the year and their match-up against Spurs is a major test for their credentials.
As for Jose Mourinho and Tottenham, a surge to the top of the table at the start of the season seems like a distant memory, with the Spurs now sitting ninth in the Premier League after four defeats in their last five league games.
They’re currently sitting six points behind West Ham heading into this game – and losing is simply not an option for Mourinho’s men.
View this post on Instagram
In the reverse fixture this season, Spurs led 3-0 but West Ham sparked an incredible late comeback to draw 3-3 thanks to Manuel Lanzini’s stunner in stoppage time.
Can the drama be matched this time around?
