Designer Discounts! Black Friday Is Bringing Two Weeks Of Deals On Sliema’s Swankiest Brands

There’s no denying that COVID-19 has ruined all our plans for Christmas and New Year’s Eve – however, there’s one very special day that not even a worldwide pandemic could ruin.

We’re talking about Black Friday, of course, one of the most important days for incredible deals.

Now we know this might sound ridiculous, but imagine celebrating Black Friday for not one, not two, but 16 whole days…

Well, believe it or not, that’s exactly what Dizz Group’s doing – dreams do come true!

 

Dizz Group is easily one of the biggest key-players in Malta’s retail industry.

With international brands like Guess, Paul & Shark, Liu Jo, and Harmont & Blaine under its belt, this Maltese company’s pretty much got an outfit for everyone.

So, “how exactly is Dizz Group celebrating Black Friday” you might be asking…

Well, this company’s celebrations started last Friday 13th November and will go on until Sunday 29th November. Throughout this period, Dizz Group is offering its customers a whopping 20% off their purchases from these stores:

  • Liu Jo
  • Guess
  • Harmont & Blaine
  • Paul & Shark
  • MAX & Co
  • Boggi Milano
  • Guess Kids
  • Lusso
  • Elisabetta Franchi

Talk about being spoilt for choice.

But Dizz Group’s offers don’t end there!

 

Customers who use the Dizz Group mobile app will be able to earn loyalty points with every purchase, meaning that they can be entitled to a 10% discount on top of the Black Friday 20%.

Itching to set off on a shopping spree?

Check out Dizz Group’s Facebook page and website to keep yourself updated with the latest incredible offers – and don’t miss out on these deals while they last.

