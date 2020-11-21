Designer Discounts! Black Friday Is Bringing Two Weeks Of Deals On Sliema’s Swankiest Brands

There’s no denying that COVID-19 has ruined all our plans for Christmas and New Year’s Eve – however, there’s one very special day that not even a worldwide pandemic could ruin.

We’re talking about Black Friday, of course, one of the most important days for incredible deals.

Now we know this might sound ridiculous, but imagine celebrating Black Friday for not one, not two, but 16 whole days…

Well, believe it or not, that’s exactly what Dizz Group’s doing – dreams do come true!