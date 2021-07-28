WIN: The Amazon Has Landed In St. Julian’s With This Tropical Restaurant

Being inside for over a year has got us all hungry for some exotic adventure. Luckily for us, something wild has landed in the heart of St. Julian’s and it’ll hit all the right spots with awesome cocktails, good grub and wanderlust. Welcome to Rainforest Cafe! All you wild animal lovers listen up, the Rainforest Cafe has just opened its tropical doors in Malta. This place offers the perfect chance to get immersed and dine in the depths of the Amazon jungle, without the hefty plane tickets attached!

And here’s some more good news: you and your family could be one of the first to experience it, with their awesome opening competition! Here are five reasons to head down. 1. It’s the first place to bring animatronics to the island.

It’s purrrfect for the whole family – chock full of excitement wherever you turn thanks to their blooming greenery and larger-than-life animatronics. Their exotic animatronics means you get to experience coming up close and personal with wildlife without any risks involved. What’s an animatronic you ask? It’s a state-of-the-art robotic wild animal of course! Each one moves, makes noise and is super entertaining, meaning your kids can run around and learn about different critters of the rainforest while you dine. It’s a no-brainer! 2. Their comfort food hits all the right spots

Gone are the days of having to be in the US to experience the Rainforest Cafe franchise. Now, you can sink your teeth into their classic American dishes – from racks of ribs, hearty burgers and pasta dishes and cheesy pizzas – it’s bound to be a hit for everyone. 3. Their iconic cocktails are worth howling about

The Rainforest Cafe may be a hoot for kids, but it’s also got some perks for adults too. They’ve got loaded, jungle-themed cocktails for you and your favourite friends (of legal drinking age) to slurp on while you munch. Talk about a luxury jungle feast! 4. For all those who prefer vegetarian and vegan options, this café also has something for you

We noticed that some of you were asking whether we will be having vegetarian/vegan dishes 🤔… And the Wild Bunch just… Posted by Rainforest Café – Malta on Wednesday, 3 February 2021

There might not be many vegan options if you’re trying to survive in the real Amazon Jungle, but fret not, the Rainforest Cafe has got a whole line of vegan-friendly dishes. From a juicy burger, soup and loaded salad, no animals were harmed in the making of these awesome dishes. 5. Come for the experience, stay for their famous dessert.

What meal is complete without dessert? The Rainforest cafe’s dessert deserves its own bulletin. Besides the cool decor, it’s known for its over-the-top desserts, particularly its sparkling volcano. This bad boy is a gigantic chocolate brownie, topped with vanilla ice-cream, caramel, chocolate sauce and whipped cream. It’s 100% guaranteed to make anyone’s day better.

Another great thing about the Rainforest Cafe is that it’s not just a restaurant. They also have a ferociously fun shop that will delight animal lovers of all ages. They have t-shirts, mugs, caps and more!

Now here’s the good part on how you can win a free meal for four! All you have to do is tag a friend and explain why you should be one of the Rainforest Cafe’s first patrons. It’s pretty simple considering all the cool features of Malta’s wildest eatery. Even influencer and pilot Claire Agius is raving about it! Tag someone to win a family meal at this tropical cafe! *Winners will be filmed and featured on social media platforms of the Rainforest Cafe.