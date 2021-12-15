A Dose of Red Nose: Laugh With Malta’s Klown Doctors In Our Heartwarming Documentary

Is laughter really the best medicine? Get ready for a heartwarming look at Dr Klown, and its incredible work helping young hospitalised patients in Malta and Gozo in Lovin Malta’s new documentary. In our latest intimate documentary, A Dose of Red Nose, hear how Dr Klown, an incredible NGO, is using the sound of laughter to help young patients at Mater Dei Hospital and Gozo General Hospital, touching countless lives along the way.

It’s a story of courage and hope that looks at hardworking people who have devoted their lives to putting smiles on the faces of those who need it most. In truth, Dr Klown is more than just an NGO – it’s a beacon of joy for the many children, parents, and family members that walk through the doors of Mater Dei Hospital and Gozo General Hospital – and, more importantly, the nurses and doctors they work side-by-side with.

In the first look of this touching documentary, viewers will get an intimate look at what Dr Klown is all about and the many people who have made it all possible on its 10-year journey. Find out how becoming a Klown Doctor is no joke and requires serious training to prepare the Klown Doctor to make children laugh no matter how bleak the circumstance.

It’s a touching story of how one smile can make a world of difference to anyone. A Dose of Red Nose is a must-view documentary, celebrating the trials and tribulations in the hardest job of all… making children laugh. Stay tuned for the full documentary, which is launching on Lovin Malta in the coming days. Share with someone who needs to watch this