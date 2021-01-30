58 Dragun! This New Box of Goodies Is Bringing Dragons To Life In Maltese

Attention all parents, girls, boys and anyone with a penchant for the Maltese language: there’s an exciting new box set that’ll help brush up your language skills in a super entertaining way. Merlin Publishers have just launched an awesome box set called Niskopru D-Draguni, or “Let’s Discover Dragons” – a chance for young people to delve into the mystical world of dragons while keeping the Maltese language alive. Ahead of the fun, educational dragons entering your home, here are five facts you absolutely need to know about Niskopru D-Draguni. 1. It’s a unique box set for many reasons

Firstly, all its content is in Maltese. There are currently limited ways for younger generations to engage with their language, but it’s no surprise when most entertainment, be it films, games or books, are in English. Now, children have a chance to grasp the language through dragon myths from around the world. In this way, Niskopru D-Draguni hits two birds with one stone. 2. The beauty (and dragons) lie within

Each vivid package comes with a 64-page colourful book chock full of enticing facts, stories and myths from across the world about dragons (Translated by Noel Tanti). It’s also got a massive magnetic board along with 58 intricately designed dragon-shaped magnets to invent games with and match onto the aforementioned board. And if that isn’t enough, it’s also got one huge dragon to build from its skeleton up – awesome! With Niskopru D-Draguni, children can both learn in Maltese and let their imagination run wild. And here’s a tip: help them find the perfect space on their bedroom walls because the board can also turn into a poster, with all their dragon magnets stuck in whatever fashion they please. If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, you can also turn it into a DIY board game, where you create the rules. 3. It’s ideal for children and anyone else looking to learn Maltese

Learning a language can be a difficult feat. Attending private lessons, finding local friends and watching national TV are all great ways to better your Maltese, but sometimes learning on something a little more fun will help stay on track. Niskopru D-Draguni offers an amusing way to do just that. 4. It’s the perfect gift, whatever the occasion

Christmas may be over, but this box set is so affordable you don’t need to wait until next festive season to gift it. For just €20, you can give children the gift of entertaining education, a chance to build their language skills, imagination and mystical history all at once! 5. It’s available online and in all leading bookshops

Now that you’re keen on gifting Niskopru D-Draguni, you’ll be happy to know it’s available at all leading bookshops across both Malta and Gozo as well as online. If you don’t have the time to head down to a store in person, check out Merlin’s website. Oh, and it’s got free delivery all over to Malta and Gozo, so all you have to do is click a button – what’s not to love?

If you know kids, teenagers (or adults!) who love to read in Maltese or want to start but don’t know where to begin, this could be the perfect, interactive box for them. Let’s work to keep the beautiful Maltese language alive by supporting cool initiatives like this, all while learning about epic dragons. Tag someone who’d want to snag this dragon collection!