Christmas On Wheels! This Is What Went Down At Ta’ Qali’s Awesome Festive Drive Thru

Sundays in winter are synonymous with long drives, warm drinks and treats. Throw in some Christmas magic, a couple of elves and a Karaoke show, and you have the perfect ingredients for a family outing. The Drive Thru Christmas at Ta’ Qali Crafts Village provides all of that and more! In our new COVID-19 reality, it really is the perfect outing for families and friends. Trust us, we’ve tried it out for ourselves.

Uncertainty and excitement greet you as you roll up to the drive-thru with attendants more than happy to brief you on an easy guide through this winter wonderland. Traffic concerns quickly subside into Christmas cheer with a highly-trained team in place to direct you quickly and efficiently. With their bright orange jackets, they are visible throughout the park, even with the dazzling lights on display! But what’s Christmas without a little bit of comedic spirit? With a bit of virtual ingenuity, a QR code brings up the awesome guys from Danusan to share some light-hearted videos throughout your trip.

If that won’t impress you from the outset, the transformation of Ta’ Qali Crafts Village into the North Pole certainly will. Dazzling lights and unique attractions flood your senses to create Malta’s very own Christmas paradise. The best part is that it’s a guided tour you can manage at your own pace. Your kids will quickly become expert map readers, eagerly calling out each upcoming stop and what was in store for you next.

The drive-thru is choc-a-bloc of things to do and see. Elves are literally everywhere – chatting, dancing, and smiling. One little elfette promised the children that she would personally come and collect their letters from under the tree—my hero. Santa and Mrs Clause wave happily as you drive by and you can see the children’s faces light up as they get so close to the man himself. So much so that the visit will likely warrant a phone call to Nanna, Nannu, family members, friends, the local butcher, and a person you randomly met in the street to tell them who they met. Sweet singing children belt out Christmas carols, a rockstar elf strummed his guitar, the spooky forest was full of glinting eyes and creaking swings.

The North Pole with the beautiful lights, the giant sleigh, the reindeer and the street covered in snow is truly wonderful and magical. There is so much to see the hard part is keeping up and trying to look everywhere at once. We especially enjoyed seeing the naughty Grinch locked up in jail. He is a great sport and can take a good heckling so be sure to slow down and show that green grump some love – he will retort with insults and not an ounce of Christmas cheer and he had us all in fits while we took photos of him much to his feigned disgust.

Plenty of food stalls with popcorn, cakes, drinks and goodies galore are set up by the roadside to satisfy those Christmas treat indulgences. Funnily enough – the children loved being served through the window, sipping on hot chocolates from the comfort of our cars. There are even surprise presents for the whole family from the artisan shops en route. You’re sure to find a gift for someone on your list and help these local businesses stay afloat in this unusual and challenging year.

The end of the road can be a disappointing place, but luckily we weren’t done yet. With tickets for the Caraoke show, we were able to sit back and enjoy a fantastic show together, almost like the drive-in cinemas from days of old. The hosts interact with the crowd through flashing hazards and beeping horns. They orchestrated an automobile rendition of Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’ which wasn’t half bad and took me back to the Christmas panto performances where each side of the audience had a part to play.

It ended with everyone singing and dancing in their cars as the camera crew walk around and broadcast the footage on a big screen. Needless to say, the children were thrilled to see themselves live on camera.