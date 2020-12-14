Seven Things Every Driver In Malta Absolutely Needs To Keep In Mind This Festive Season

Love it or hate it, there’s one thing you can never take a break from – driving. But with winter in full swing and Christmas season edging closer and closer, a few obstacles might just make an average journey a tad more dangerous. That’s why we’ve teamed up with the good people at RMF and Cool to list seven things that you can do to make your journey a little bit safer. Here we go!

1. Don’t drink and drive

Look, it’s Christmastime, so it’s completely fine to get your drink on safely – but do yourself and literally everyone else a favour and don’t ever drive under the influence, no matter how ‘sober’ you might think you are. Maltese law dictates that you cannot drive if your blood alcohol content (bac) is 0.08% or higher. More or less, that equates to a beer or a small glass of wine. So even if you have a couple of glasses of wine with dinner, steer on the side of caution and call a cab. 2. Drive slowly

Winter in Malta might not be particularly harsh, but when it rains, it sure does pour. Let’s put it this way, the country’s roads aren’t exactly rain-proof, so speeding on a rainy day might prove to be catastrophic. Keep hydroplaning at bay this winter by driving a tad slower. Your vehicle’s reaction time suffers when roads are wet, so stay safe by easing off of the gas pedal. 3. Stay away from flooded roads

We’ve all seen those videos of cars literally floating away in flooded Maltese roads – and it might be kind of funny until it happens to you. Flooded roads can easily wash your car away, thus making them extremely dangerous, if not deadly. So next time you encounter waist-high water, choose a different route, don’t try to drive through. 4. Conduct regular car maintenance

We’re not all mechanics, but believe it or not, checking up on some of your car’s vital parts is pretty damn easy. Make sure that your car’s windshield wipers, headlights, and defroster are working well before setting off on your journey – and if they do not get them checked out by a professional. These might seem like trivial operations, but if any of the aforementioned fail to work, your safety might be put at risk. 5. Keep your car ventilated

We’ve all frantically wiped down our foggy windshields with our shirtsleeves on a cold day – only to realise that it doesn’t do much to aid visibility. Whenever your windshield gets fogged up, keep your hands on the wheel and switch on your car’s ventilation system. If it doesn’t seem to be getting any better, it’s best if you pull over and wait it out. 6. Check your tires

A good set of tires is your car’s best friend on a rainy day. These provide you with sufficient traction, making it far easier to remain steady on the road. Apart from that, check out your tire pressure and tread from time to time. Balding tires will dramatically reduce traction. 7. Keep focused

It’s hard enough to drive when the rain seems intent on keeping you indoors, so don’t distract yourself further by blasting out Christmas carols or, even worse, checking your phone. From skidding to fogged-up windshields, driving on a wet road requires way more focus than your average journey. Local cab company Cool Ride-Pooling and roadside assistance giants RMF have teamed up to promote road safety this Christmas season…