WATCH: End 2020 With A CABang! Win A Year Of Free Rides And Much More With eCabs’ €20,000 Giveaway 🚖

It’s been a tough year for everyone, but one lucky person in Malta will soon end it by finding out they’ve been given free transport for the whole of 2021. Sounds too good to be true? This video below is crucial to your chances of making the seemingly impossible possible and you’ll be reminded about it later on.

In case you haven’t heard, eCabs and Lovin Malta have teamed up for the Great 2020 Holiday Giveaway, but ‘great’ might actually be a bit of an understatement. The winner will receive an entire year’s worth of free eCabs Go rides worth a staggering €17,000. Consider your transport needs for the new year sorted! And if you don’t hit the jackpot on the first time of asking, there are nine other juicy electronic prizes on offer. So how can you win?

Step 1: Download the eCabs app. If you’ve already downloaded it, move on to Step 2. Step 2: Opt into eCabs Circle, a new loyalty scheme which gives riders points for every euro they spend with them. You can opt into the Circle as soon as you book an eCabs ride, and if you’ve already booked a ride this year you can opt in from now and move on to Step 3. Step 3: Remember that crucial video we posted above? Go ahead and tag three friends in its comment section. Step 4: Share the video on Facebook. Step 5: Wait for the results… Step 6 (potential): Enjoy your winnings! It’s really that simple. Our competition has already started and will remain open until 11:59pm on Christmas Day. Ten winners will then be randomly chosen and announced on 2nd January.

And these are all the prizes on offer: 1. A year’s worth of free eCabs rides 2. The new Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 3. A Xiaomi Mi Android Dual-Sim Smartphone 4. A pair of Bose Noise Cancelling wireless headphones 5. A Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth aluminium smartwatch 6. A pair of Apple’s new wireless AirPods Pro 7. An Amazon Kindle 8. Two(2) Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Wireless Portable Speakers 9. A Google Nest Hub Smart Assistant