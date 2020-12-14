WIN: Valletta’s Newest Contemporary Hotel Is Now Open

Small as it may be, Malta’s capital is bursting with excellence, pride, history and a whole lot of stunning views. Now, a brand new contemporary hotel wants to celebrate all of that… right in the heart of Valletta. After nearly two years of hard work, a lavish four-star hotel on the site of the former Embassy Shopping Complex will be taking the unmissable corner building back to its roots. This is, after all, where one of Malta’s first hotels ever welcomed guests in the 1800s. Nestled between the iconic Strait Street and the vibrant Republic Street, the Embassy Valletta Hotel is the largest one in the capital, boasting 81 lush rooms. And when we mean lush, we really do mean lush.

But that’s just the tip of the luxurious iceberg, with several features elevating the new Valletta hotel to the romantic getaway spot of the season. Panoramic roof deck with breakfast area? Check. Courtyard bar? Check. Rooftop outdoor heated pool boasting a spectacular view of Malta’s capital and the rest of the island? Check, check, check! That rooftop pool is a particular highlight of the Embassy Valletta Hotel, with views reaching as far north as Mdina… and beyond. The Roof Deck, on the other hand, will see sumptuous breakfast being served with views of the Marsamxett Harbour. And when everything is said and done and you’re ready to call it a day, you know you’ll have super-comfy rooms – including family ones – waiting for you!

The opening of the Embassy Valletta Hotel marks the final step of the original building’s complete renovation project. Led by architect Martin Xuereb and his team, the new elaborate design was intertwined into the pre-existing building’s structure, all the while ensuring Valletta’s now-largest hotel housed all its necessary amenities. The hotel features six boutique cinema theatres, a bingo hall, and several well-known outlets including Agenda Bookshop, Costa Coffee, Dean Gera Hair Salon, and AKI Restaurant.

WIN: We are giving away a one-night stay for two! God knows we all need a bit of a break from the rollercoaster ride that’s been 2020, and what better way to do that than with the newest lavish hotel in the capital city? All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is tag someone you’d love to stay at the Embassy Valletta Hotel with, and you could be on our way to enjoying a night of luxury – including B&B – with that special person!

Speaking of special people, the Embassy Valletta Hotel is kicking off its first month with two winter promotions. The first: Couples’ Discovery Package is all about a romantic staycation like no other, offering the unique experience of waking up in Valletta in one of the brand new, elegantly-designed rooms. They’ll also throw in the free use of the outdoor heated pool, a complimentary aperitivo… oh, and an exclusive complimentary guided walking tour! To sweeten the deal that extra step, the package is offering couples a 20% discount on everything from food and beverage at The Courtyard to Embassy Cinema tickets. As well as discounts on Segway Tours and dinners at AKI restaurant which will make sure your 24 hours in Valletta will be unforgettable.