Santa Lucia Score! ePremier League Final Comes To A Thrilling Penalty Finale

A thrilling season of the ePremier League has come to a dramatic close following a tense penalty shootout that determined who would be crowned champion… and it is Santa Lucia represented by Christian Spiteri! The ePremier League final will be one to remember for the ages, following a comeback by Santa Lucia, who dismantled a confident Sliema represented by Luke Bartolo.

Nonetheless, both players were equally matched as they took to the virtual field for a high-stake showdown, with Sliema scoring first before Santa Lucia equalised in the last minutes of the game, sending the final into the dreaded penalty shootouts. Even then, Santa Lucia and Chrisitan Spiteri fell behind but miraculously pulled off the win to claim the game, cup and glory. It’s no surprise that the final was as tense as it was considering the incredible season we’ve all just witnessed. It all started in December and the online qualifiers, with more than 300 participants competing for a chance to make it through. Of all 300, 16 players were seeded in four groups that went on to the playoffs until a winner was determined. Meanwhile, Nate, Frank and Rossi kept everyone, including fans and players, entertained throughout the season with their witty commentary – providing some banter to a rather tense and tricky season. Christian Spiteri is now the ePremier League champion but there are many tests ahead…

Both Spiteri and Bartolo will now be competing in the ever-so-competitive play-in stages of this year’s EA Global Series. They’ll go head-to-head against some of the world’s best FIFA players, but will they come out on top? This year’s ePremier League was a massive success, and not just because of those who took part, but also because of those who supported the competition, including the MFA and GMR Entertainment, BOV, Be Exclusive, Oakley, Pepsi, and VIBE FM. Until next year, get on that joystick and start practicing, because the ePremier League will be coming back! Tag someone who loves e-sports!