Become Malta’s Football Star At The Click Of A Button With These Slot Games

From Andriy Yarmolenko’s stunning goal for Ukraine to that unbelievable cracker by the Czech Republic’s’ Patrik Schick, EURO 2020 is already shaping up to be worth the extended wait. Unfortunately, the Maltese national team isn’t taking part in the competition, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have a chance to get some EURO glory… and it’s all thanks to a juicy deal by Meridianbet Casino! To celebrate EURO 2020, Meridianbet is offering football fans 50% slot bonuses for the duration of the tournament. Here’s how it works:

First of all, the offer is available to all registered Meridianbet players; if you don’t have an account yet, you’re still eligible if you register before the the final on 7th July. It applies to four fun-packed and adequately football-themed slot games – namely Knockout Football, Shaolin Soccer, Football Super Spins and Football Star Deluxe. Once you deposit between €10 and €200 (or equivalent foreign currencies) into your account, you will be able to find your bonus waiting for you in the ‘promotions’ section of the site, which you will need to activate manually. You will be asked to enter the amount with which you wish to participate in the promotion, and this can be anything between €5 and €200.

After activating the promotion, you will receive a 50% casino bonus based on the amount you’ve set aside for the promotion. This money, along with the bonus, will become ‘locked funds’, which means they must be invested at least 35 times in one of the aforementioned football games, with a maximum €5 stake per spin. Once the locked funds are used 35 times, the amount visible on your bonus account can be transferred to your regular cash account – where it can be used on other games or withdrawn.

Everyone is allowed to participate in this deal once a week, and cancelling the promotion before the turnover conditions are met will result in the loss of the entire bonus, eventual earnings, and money invested until the point of termination. Make sure you’re in it to win it because the jackpot can be truly sweet. It’s a football summer, and thanks to Meridianbet, you can be guaranteed that no matter whether your favourite team triumphs or not, you can still be a winner. Cover photos: EURO 2020 Tag someone who loves football games!