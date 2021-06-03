Tomorrow Is Your Chance To Win €130 Million Euro In Malta With Europe’s Biggest Jackpot

Do you fancy getting in the chance of winning an incredible jackpot?

Well, this might happen because on 4th June, the Euromillions Superdraw could see one lucky someone take home a whopping €130 million.

That’s right, one hundred and thirty million euro. Think about that for a second.

That one lucky multi-millionaire could be you.

The EuroMillions Superdraw is the region’s biggest jackpot and only happens a couple of times a year, meaning it’s an extra special time to count your lucky stars and play. Jackpot.com allows its players to do take part via their website, place your bets before the draw goes live.

Here’s how to get yourself involved.

To be in the chance of cashing in millions, head onto Jackpot.com and create an account (that is, if you haven’t already). Then, pick five main numbers between 1-50 and two Lucky Stars from 1-12. Alternatively, if you’re feeling extra lucky, use the QuickPick option and let the system choose random numbers for you.

Complete as many entries as your heart desires, click “Add to cart”, complete your transaction et viola.

If you want to increase your chances, you can even subscribe for just €19.99 for the initial subscription month.

When you’re done, sit back and relax until June 4th at 9pm, when the drawing begins.

Superdraws work in the same way as regular EuroMillions draws. The only difference is that Superdraws offer a guaranteed jackpot of gargantuan proportions.

Plus, there are 13 prize tiers in total, meaning your chances of snagging some of that monster prize is much better than some other lottery games.

This June, you could be the lucky millionaire.

That’s right! Two players have won big Euromillions prizes with Jackpot.com In 2017, a London-based player, scoped up €248,864.38. A year later, a player from our very own island won €97,312.73 after taking a chance with EuroMillions.

Could you be the next player to make history? You’ll only find out if you take chance.

So, what are you waiting for? Take the plunge today and you could be the winner of Euromillions Superdraw.

Good luck!

