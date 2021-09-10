It’s Back To School In Malta – Have You Got Your White Trainers And Backpacks Sorted Yet?

It’s time to say goodbye to summer holidays as the new scholastic year begins – and for most kids, the prospect of going back to school is fun! From the excitement of seeing friends once again, to the experiences that the new scholastic year will bring with it, there’s a lot for children to be excited about, including their new school gear. If you’re a parent, the start of the scholastic year can be quite a hectic affair, especially if you’ve got more than one child. You need to make sure that everyone has everything, including a brand new pair of crisp white kicks and a new backpack to kick off the scholastic year on the right foot!

Expressing your own unique style is hard to do when you’re made to wear the same uniform as everyone else. That’s why having an awesome backpack which really showcases your personality is so important… and don’t worry, Eurosport has got your back(pack). It offers a great choice of backpacks by top brands like Adidas – including Adidas Originals – Fila, Reebok and Skechers with a selection big enough for even the pickiest of children to find something they’re happy with. The backpacks look great and they’re all extremely practical and sure to get your child excited about the new scholastic year. And needless to say, Eurosport’s collection includes backpacks for both boys and girls of different ages.

Besides backpacks, Eurosport is also known for its sportswear, especially trainers. At Eurosport, you’ll literally find all of the back-to-school footwear you could need. Many schools require kids to wear all-white trainers to complete their P.E uniforms. Eurosport have a wide array of 100% white trainers for both boys and girls which will ensure they’re in the game and not on the bench.

The many shoe options mean that your child is sure to find the pair of sneakers which best represent who they are. All you have to do is pick which shoe suits your child’s style and Eurosport will ensure that your children are both comfortable and stylish. Let your child’s personality shine through with all of the accessories, funky backpacks, and dress code compliant kicks that Eurosport have on offer! Even Mummy influencers are getting their little ones geared for the new school year with Eurosport – so what are you waiting for?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eurosportmalta (@eurosportmalta)

Tag someone who needs to get shopping ASAP