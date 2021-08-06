Your Voice Is Our Future: This Survey Wants Maltese Youths To Share Their Ideas For Tomorrow

Living in the pandemic has left many in a haze of uncertainty. The question of what the future may hold lies at the back of everyone’s minds. Will finding employment be harder? Will the economy recover? How can we move forwards?

The EY Generate Survey seeks to find out the differences and similarities in thinking between Millennials and Generation-Z. How concerned they are by COVID-19’s impact on the economy, their employment and their health? How hopeful are they for the future?

From identifying Malta’s biggest problems to suggesting what the government should invest in, this survey really lets you have your say.

The insights you provide by answering these questions will help capture a snapshot of the country at this moment in time and provide food for thought for local legislators and companies to act.

Who is EY?