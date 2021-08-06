Your Voice Is Our Future: This Survey Wants Maltese Youths To Share Their Ideas For Tomorrow
Living in the pandemic has left many in a haze of uncertainty. The question of what the future may hold lies at the back of everyone’s minds. Will finding employment be harder? Will the economy recover? How can we move forwards?
This is why local Big 4 Accounting and Consultancy firm – EY, are once again surveying Malta’s young minds about their thoughts on the country and their own future through the 4th EY Generate Survey.
Your thoughts are important and your voice deserves to be heard.
The EY Generate Survey seeks to find out the differences and similarities in thinking between Millennials and Generation-Z. How concerned they are by COVID-19’s impact on the economy, their employment and their health? How hopeful are they for the future?
From identifying Malta’s biggest problems to suggesting what the government should invest in, this survey really lets you have your say.
The insights you provide by answering these questions will help capture a snapshot of the country at this moment in time and provide food for thought for local legislators and companies to act.
Who is EY?
EY is a financial services firm with four integrated service lines — Assurance, Consulting, Strategy and Transactions, and Tax. The Malta office includes over 300 people which are connected to a global firm of more than 300,000.
They believe a better working world is one where economic growth is sustainable and inclusive and proudly work with others – clients to wider stakeholders – to use their knowledge, skills and experience to help fulfil their purpose and create positive change.
How do I get involved?
Fill in this short online survey which should take you less than 5 minutes to respond.
The results will be made public live during EY’s Future Realised – Malta’s largest virtual business and investment forum, which is open to all so make sure you register today.
The 4-day virtual experience on October 19 – 22 includes speakers from Microsoft, World Economic Forum, former world leaders and local private and public sector leaders to name a few. It is a chance to assess where we are, and most importantly discuss where we’re going, with the hopes of building a better future for Malta.
Let your voice be heard and help EY build a better working world today.
