High Visibility! This Leading Maltese Eyeware Store Just Expanded

In general, it’s good to save up – but there are some things you just can’t skimp out on. A prime example of that is glasses. Considering the fact that you wear them pretty much everyday and, well, they help you see, you always want to make sure that you’re getting your specs from the best possible place – somewhere like Optika Opticians. And thanks to this prime optician’s latest expansion, it’s now even easier to get your hands on a brand spanking new set of glasses.

Situated at Tigne Point Level 0 at the new DMALL, Optika Opticians has just gotten bigger. That’s all well and good, but what sets Optika apart from the rest? To put it plainly, a lot. This family run company has been in the game since 1965, that’s 56 years, so experience is practically their middle name.

Throughout the years, Optika has garnered a reputation of one of Malta’s most trusted opticians and eyeware retailers – and it’s all thanks to the team’s unending passion. For Optika, building a strong relationship with clients is a priority. That’s why this company’s so dedicated to helping you find the perfect piece of eyeware. Apart from that, Optika vows to couple your chosen frame with the right optical lenses, chosen from its vast Zeiss optical lens portfolio. There’s also a professional team of optometrists and ophthalmologists working in tandem with Optika to provide you with the best experience possible.

This team is ready to assist you in choosing the perfect contact lens option to satisfy your lifestyle. Contact lens orders can even be done online to save you the hassle of leaving the house! Their fresh and user friendly website has all you need. It doesn’t get much easier than that. Other than that, Optika also offers a huge range of eye wear accessories and eye care products ready to keep your vision in tip top shape 24/7. Now we really weren’t exaggerating when we said that Optika excels in customer-centric experiences.