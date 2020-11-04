Farsons’ Iconic Art Deco Brewhouse Is Getting Converted Into A Creative And Digital Hub

A pioneering building behind some of the most delicious brews in Malta’s history is about to start a new chapter, and it’s all about the digital future. The rehabilitation of the former Farsons Brewery in Mrieħel is a landmark regeneration project that aims to present a “unique and exciting workplace environment” for Malta’s digital and creative community by mid-2021. A lot of attention has been given to every detail in restoring the 7,000 sqms of this Grade 2, listed industrial building, 2,000 sqms of which have been specifically designated as leasable open-plan office space, meeting facilities and co-working areas. “The Brewhouse will be epic but intimate and a natural home for the young, the business entrepreneurs and start-up companies, which will be quite thrilling because there is nothing like it anywhere else,” lead architect Ian Ritchie has said of the incredible project. From brewing delicious Cisks to becoming the next best place for creative workspace, the Brewhouse is ready for its next lease on life.

Located in the heart of the Central Business District, The Brewhouse marks the first local example of such a large-scale industrial conversion on the island. Inaugurated in 1950, the restoration of this much-loved iconic, building was entrusted to world renowned Ian Ritchie Architects in London, who submitted a winning proposal in 2014 that not only respected and celebrated the significance of the historical landmark, but also elevated it to new heights to further the pioneering legacy of this great building. And some of the parts of the conversion are particularly awesome.

The former brewery’s fermentation vats will be turned into a hot-desk workspace while the Redler Room, which still houses the original conveyor used by the brewery to transport milled malt to the ale and lager tanks, will become a fully-equipped 20-person conference facility with an incredible breakout space over the rotunda of the brewhouse coppers. “The Brewhouse was one of those magical projects to work on,” says the lead architect Ian Ritchie, who explained that the design philosophy of the project was to restore and renovate with sensitivity and retain the integral and unique aesthetic qualities of both the internal and external building and surrounding built environment. Parts of the existing brewery’s ‘Coppers’ will be kept intact and will become a key showpiece in the building, alongside the brewing machinery and equipment, reminding people just how far the building’s come. As part of the redesign, large geometric shapes have also been introduced into the concrete dividing walls at all levels to add a playful touch to the unique ambience of the work environment.

“The ability for this unique building to become a great event building and a centrepiece to the emergent Central Business District will be fantastic.” – Lead architect Ian Ritchie The Brewhouse, which is flanked by the Trident Park redevelopment, also designed by Ritchie, will share many amenities with its neighbour, adding to the holistic package and campus-style lifestyle that the building offers.

Both developments are connected by multi-level walkways that are linked to a multi-level above ground, naturally ventilated car park, and all tenants will have convenient access to an onsite conference centre and boardroom, fully-equipped gym, wellness centre, child care facilities and more. Furthermore, housed within the Brewhouse itself will be several event spaces offering flexible facilities, as well as a range of food and beverage outlets, including the Kettles Café nestled underneath the bellies of the copper brewing tanks and The Cisk Tap, which will be the first Cisk bar on the island located on the very top of The Brewhouse, offering exceptional panoramic views of the island.

Expect a thriving and interactive series of multi-purpose spaces in which to “work, play and relax, with a goal to inspire the creatives and entrepreneurs working here every single day”. For more information on The Brewhouse office leasing options, early bird offers and site visits, please contact us on tel. 9945 5694 / 9988 9307 or email [email protected] Are you excited to see one of Malta’s pioneering buildings take on a new lease of life?

