Stocking Filler Ideas: 10 Christmas Scratchcards For 99c

It’s the final month of the year and that means Malta’s streets are decorated with twinkly lights and cute snowmen. Get into the Christmas spirit this festive season and jingle all the way to the happiest time of the year.

You can get your hands on some Christmas scratchcards for just 99c this festive season! 

Scavenge through a whole host of Christmas decorations with the aim of matching three festive symbols. Rock around the Christmas tree and open up your presents early this year. Who knows, you just might unwrap the massive €24,000 top prize thanks to this Christmas scratchcard. 

Treat yourself to a single game for 30c, 5 games for €1.50, and, just as a super special Christmas treat, you can get 10 games for just 99c. 

10 games usually cost €3, but just for this Christmas season, you’ll get a glittering holiday discount where you get 10 games for less than a cup of coffee. 

Lottoland has created this offer to help all of their new customers feel that festive spirit from their own homes. Make sure to sign-up using this link provided as the offer will only work if you follow that specific link.  

Happy Holidays and play responsibly! 

The offer must be redeemed by clicking on and signing up through the link provided in the article above. This promotion is available to new players only and is only redeemable once per player. The promotion expires on 31st December 2021 at 23:59 CET. 

Any unredeemed scratch cards will become void seven days after being credited into the player’s account. Scratch cards redeemed as part of this promotion may only be used in respect of the Christmas Scratch card. 

These terms are supplemental to Lottoland’s Promotional Terms and Conditions which are found here. Lottoland is operated by European Lotto and Betting Limited and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, license number MGA/B2C/609/2018. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly 18+ For help visit rgf.org.mt.

