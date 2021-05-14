Shake It Till You Make It: Win A Dance Scholarship From This Maltese Charity Foundation

Dancing isn’t just a pastime. As the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, it’s also a form of therapy – a chance to connect with others and to feel good in your body. To celebrate the power of movement and its positive effect on our wellbeing, one local charity is giving aspiring dancers an opportunity to up their dance game with a professional scholarship and a chance to bust a move on camera. If you’re a young dancer hungry to express yourself, read on! As part of their competition launched on International Dance Day, the FIDEM Charity Foundation is giving two lucky young people a one-year scholarship at either Seed Dance Studios or The College Of Dance, as well as the chance to star in a professional music and dance video.

What is FIDEM? The FIDEM Charity Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting and empowering people across Malta and Gozo through life-changing access to educational opportunities and wellbeing support. Since the pandemic, FIDEM created a thriving, supportive online wellbeing group (with over 5,500 members to date) called We Connect. We Connect enables Malta’s community to come together to share their feelings, experiences and good vibes, and to access free feel-good tips, online classes, events and support from volunteer experts including psychologists, fitness professionals, chefs, nutritionists and dancers.

One project that sprouted out of the group was an upbeat music and dance production called 'Flimkien (Together We Can)', created to spread a sense of togetherness and hope in these challenging times. Here's how you enter their competition. Firstly, go and watch the video for 'Flimkien (Together We Can)' to feel inspired. Next, create and send a short video (no longer than two minutes), showcasing your awesome dance moves to the song. Be as creative, bold, and energetic as you can to stand out to the judges! Then, send your short film to [email protected] by 20th May. You'll be in with a chance of winning a one-year dance school scholarship and participation in a professional video in no time. Whether dancing is your life-long dream or a passionate hobby of yours, this is a great opportunity to hone your moves, connect with other dancers and learn more about yourself. So, get on your dancing shoes, stretch, get a camera going and bust a move!